Edge now listed as babyface on internal WWE depth charts

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Once again, Edge is a babyface in WWE.

PWInsider is reporting that the company has officially moved him to the babyface side of their roster. Edge’s faction on Monday Night Raw, The Judgement Day, turned on him during this week’s show. Edge revealed that Finn Balor was joining the group, and then Balor, Damian Priest, and Rhea Ripley attacked him and kicked him out of the group. He sustained a vicious beating, which included being put through a table and being hit with a Conchairto.

Edge as a babyface on Raw makes sense given the recent loss of Cody Rhodes due to a shoulder injury. Rhodes is scheduled to have surgery this week to repair the problem, but will likely miss a significant amount of time. Rhodes leaving opens up a top babyface roster spot, one that Edge could fill. The report does not indicate whether or not the turn was specifically a reaction to Rhodes leaving.

Edge returned to the ring at the 2020 Royal Rumble. Since then, he’s had memorable feuds and matches with Randy Orton, Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, and others.

He faced A.J. Styles at this year’s WrestleMania 38 event.

CATCH-UP: NXT 2.0 PREVIEW 6/7: Women’s Breakout Tournament winner crowned