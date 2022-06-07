NXT 2.0 PREVIEW 6/7: Women’s Breakout Tournament winner crowned

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

NXT 2.0 this week features the fallout from the In Your House PLE on Saturday night and the completion of the Women’s Breakout Tournament.

Roxanne Perez and Tiffany Stratton will go one-on-one in the finals. Perez defeated Kiana James and Lash Legend to reach the finals. Stratton was added as a replacement for the injured Nikkita Lyons and Fallon Henley to earn a slot in the final. The winner of the tournament will receive a shot at the Women’s Championship on a to be determined show. The next major event on the calendar for the brand is the Great American Bash special on July 5.

Mandy Rose is currently the NXT Champion. She defeated Wendy Choo at NXT In Your House to retain her title. She’s been champion since October of last year. Rose beat Raquel Gonzalez in a Street Fight at Halloween Havoc to win the title, her first in NXT.

Other matches on this week’s NXT 2.0 episode include:

Alba Fyre vs. Tatu Paxley

Josh Briggs vs. Von Wagner

This week’s show will like feature follow-ups on major happenings from In Your House including Bron Breakker retaining the NXT Championship, Carmelo Hayes dethroning Cameron Grimes and becoming North American Champion, and the future of Diamond Mine now that The Creed Brothers are Tag Team Champions.

