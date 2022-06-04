News Ticker

6/4 NXT “IN YOUR HOUSE” REPORT: Hazelwood’s live report on five title matches (six total) including Breakker vs. Gacy, Rose vs. Choo, and Grimes vs. Hayes

BY BRUCE LEE HAZELWOOD, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

June 4, 2022

PHOTO CREDIT: WWE
SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

NXT 2.0 “IN YOUR HOUSE” REPORT
JUNE 4, 2022
WINTER PARK, FLA. AT THE CAPITOL WRESTLING CENTER
AIRED LIVE ON USA NETWORK
REPORT BY BRUCE LEE HAZELWOOD (@B_Lee253), PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

NXT Commentators: Vic Joseph, Wade Barrett

Ring Announcer: Alicia Taylor

Backstage Correspondent(s): McKenzie Mitchell

Tonight after the show, a special roundtable will be recorded. Send in your questions and comments to the email below.

•EMAIL COMMENTS/QUESTIONS: pwtorchnxt@gmail.com

[HOUR ONE]

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*