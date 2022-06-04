VIP AUDIO 6/4 – On the Canvas with Zack Heydorn: PPV preview – Artistic grades and analysis on the build to every match at WWE Hell in a Cell 2022 (45 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Between booking decisions and billion dollar television deals, the art form that is pro wrestling can get lost in the shuffle. This show finds it and brings it to the forefront for optimal attention. What’s On the Canvas this week? WWE Hell in a Cell 2022. On the show, Zack Heydorn analyzes the build to every single match on the card including Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins inside Hell in a Cell, Bianca Belair vs. Becky Lynch vs. Asuka for the WWE Raw Women’s Championship, Madcap Moss vs. Happy Corbin, and more. Enjoy!

