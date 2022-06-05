SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The North American Championship and the Tag Team Championships both changed hands at NXT In Your House on Saturday night.

The Creed Brothers defeated Pretty Deadly to win the Tag Team Championships, their first title win in NXT since making their debuts as part of the Diamond Mine faction with Roderick Strong. Pretty Deadly won the titles after they were vacated by MSK due to Nash Carter being released from WWE. They won a gauntlet match that involved The Creed Brothers.

The North American Championship was reclaimed by Carmelo Hayes. Hayes and Cameron Grimes battled in a back and forth match, but in the end it was Hayes that secured the win and the title. This is Hayes’ second time winning the North American Championship.

Other outcomes on the show included team Tony D’Angelo defeating Legado Del Fantasma, Mandy Rose defeating Wendy Choo, Toxic Attraction defeating Katana Chance & Kayden Carter to retain the NXT Women’s Tag Team Championships, and Bron Breakker beating Joe Gacy to retain the NXT Championship.

