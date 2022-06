SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Nate Lindberg, Bruce Hazelwood, and MMATorch.com’s Sean Covington break down NXT’s In Your House Premium Live Event including Bron Breakker vs. Joe Gacy, Legado del Fantasma vs. The Family, Cameron Grimes vs. Carmelo Hayes, Katana Chance vs. Toxic Attraction, Wendy Choo vs. Mandy Rose, and more.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO