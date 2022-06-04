FREE PODCAST 6/4 – PWTorch Dailycast – The Deep…Dive (AD-FREE): Cooling and Fann talk MJF, streaming pros/cons post-Netflix and Warner announcements, more (51 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Rich Fann and Will Cooling chat about the recent Discovery/Warner and Netflix issues in terms of subscribers, the fallout and effect on wrestling streaming, as well as the timing of WWE and Peacock deal long term. Additionally, they dive into the MJF issue of the week prior, as well as Will’s thoughts on what should happen on Dynamite prior to its open Wednesday night.

