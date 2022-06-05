NXT announces Great American Bash event

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The Great American Bash is returning to NXT.

During the In Your House PLE, the company announced that the famous event will return as a special live episode of television on July 5. WWE brought this event back during the pandemic era of in the summer of 2020.

Matches for the event have yet to be announced. In 2020, Keith Lee won both the NXT Championship at North American Championship in the main event. Last year, Adam Cole vs. Kyle O’Reilly headlined the show. This is the first Bash event under the 2.0 banner.

