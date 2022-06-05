VIP AUDIO 6/5 – PWT Impact Pod: Ross & Darrin discuss recent live wrestling experiences, latest Impact news, future challengers for world champion, more (52 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Ross Leslie and Darrin Lilly are back after a week off due to conflicts including a milestone birthday for Darrin (wish him happy birthday on social media). We talk about what wrestling we have seen live since we last spoke, before moving onto the latest Impact news following a solid TV show. Then there’s talk of future challengers for the world champion, how over PCO is, and the strength of the Knockouts division. They also discuss how we fill the space left by Jay White and Morrissey’s departure.

