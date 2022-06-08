New Japan Pro Wrestling announces new championship

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

New Japan Pro Wrestling will introduce NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Championships into the company with a tournament beginning on June 19 in Los Angeles, CA.

BREAKING❗️#njIgnition will see the start of the #njpwSTRONG Tag Team Championship Tournament! Stay tuned for details! Tickets: https://t.co/G2dvE1sMEA pic.twitter.com/uOBAEuJeE2 — NJPW of America (@NJPWofAmerica) June 8, 2022

The tournament will feature eight teams and will be single elimination. The winner will be crowned the first ever NJPW Openweight Tag Team Champions on July 24 in Charlotte, NC. The eight teams that will participate in the tournament have not been announced at this time.

The NJPW Strong brand features an Openweight Champion as well. That title is held by Fred Rosser. Rosser defeated Tom Lawlor to win the championship. He was the first NJPW Strong Openweight Champion in history.

New Japan Pro Wrestling and AEW will run the Forbidden Door supershow in Chicago on June 26. There is no indication that any of these tournament matches will take place on that show at this time.

