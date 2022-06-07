Monday Night Raw viewership dramatically increases over prior week

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The Monday Night Raw viewership numbers are in and they’re big. This week’s episode of the show drew 1.8 million average viewers, a 25% increase over prior week and the highest number since the post-WrestleMania episode of Raw earlier this year.

In the key demo of adults 18-49, the rating increased over prior week, moving to a 0.52 from a 0.42. The male 18-49 rating increased as well, moving from a 0.52 to a 0.64. Males 18-34 dropped to a 0.36 to a 0.35. The adult and male 18-49 demo ratings are five week highs.

Cody Rhodes kicked off this week’s show after a memorable Hell in a Cell match with Seth Rollins at the WWE Hell in a Cell PLE. Rhodes tore his pectoral muscle, but still wrestled and won the match. He started Raw with a promo about his situation and the victory. Raw’s first hour drew 1.94 million average viewers.

Viewership held in the second hour and drew 1.90 million average viewers and then dropped to 1.76 million average viewers. Outside of Cody, the show featured Riddle vs. The Miz, Becky Lynch vs. Dana Brooke for the 24/7 Championship, an angle with The Judgement Day in which Finn Balor joined the stable and then kicked Edge out, and a WWE Raw Women’s Championship number one contender fatal four-way match between Alexa Bliss, Doudrop, Liv Morgan, and Rhea Ripley.

This week’s show also featured the undisputed tag team champions, The Usos, in action against The Street Profits.

