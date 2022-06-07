VIP AUDIO 6/7 – Pro Wrestling Then and Now w/Frank Peteani: Peteani & Parks look back at WWF Backlash 2000. Edge & Christian vs. X-Pac & Road Dogg, Guerrero vs. Rios, Rock vs. Triple H, more (119 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch columnist Greg Parks returns to Pro Wrestling Then and Now to look back at Backlash 2000. Greg and Frank open the show discussing what was happening at the time with WCW and their world title picture vs. what was taking place in general with the WWF in 2000, as well as the current situation with AEW Interim Championship. They then go back to discuss the entire card of Backlash 2000 that featured Edge & Christian defending the WWF Tag Team Championship against X-Pac & Road Dogg, Eddie Guerrero (w/Chyna) defending the European Championship against Essa Rios, and Triple H (w/Vince & Stephanie McMahon) defending the WWF Championship against The Rock with Shane McMahon as the special guest referee.

