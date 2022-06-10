6/3 WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS: Keller’s report on Gunther challenging Ricochet, Sheamus vs. Drew and Lacey vs. Xia Li in MITB qualifiers

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE SMACKDOWN TV REPORT

JUNE 10, 2022

BATON ROUGE, LA. AT RAISING CANE’S RIVER CENTER

AIRED ON FOX

Commentators: Michael Cole, Pat McAfee

Ring Announcer: Samantha Irvin

[HOUR ONE]

-Michael Cole introduced the show as the camera panned the audience. They went to Cole and Pat McAfee standing at ringside hyping the line-up including Riddle vs. Sami Zayn with a stip that if Riddle wins, he gets a shot at Roman Reigns’s title next Friday on Smackdown and if Riddle loses, he has to leave Smackdown forever.

-As Drew was about to walk through the curtain to the entrance stage, Butch showed up and got in his face. Drew threw him aside into the arms of Sheamus who was standing behind him.

(Keller’s Analysis: What a convenient time to show a wrestler behind the curtain before their entrance for the first time!)

(1) DREW MCINTYRE vs. SHEAMUS (w/Butch) – Money in the Bank Qualifier

Drew’s bio said he’s a supporter of the Scottish Football Team, Rangers FC (they won’t even say “fan” in that context). Cole and McAfee talked about the MITB winner having an 85 percent success rate cashing in to become champion. Cole noted that Ridge Holland suffered a knee injury last week and isn’t with Sheamus because of that. (The arena really had a vibe of being more intimate, i.e. smaller, where it seemed every fan could be heard.) Sheamus landed a Michinoku Driver early for a two count. A minute later, Sheamus landed White Noise on the edge of the ring apron. They cut to a break. [c]

Drew gave Sheamus a White Noise off the second rope for a dramatic near fall. When Drew signaled for the Claymore, Sheamus caught him with a high knee for a two count. McAfee called it a “picture perfect knee to the mouth.” Drew got a near fall with with a Jackknife pin. Butch charged in, but Drew gave him a Claymore. Sheamus then immediately clotheslined Drew over the top rope. He then leaped off the top rope with a clothesline on Drew on the floor. They each grabbed a chair and swung chairs at each other. The ref called for the bell. Cole wondered if either advanced.

WINNER: Double DQ in 13:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: These two always deliver.) [c]

-Back from the break, Drew and Sheamus were still brawling. Cole said no one has qualified between them. Officials ran out to pry them apart. A sweat drenched Sheamus in the crowd stared down at Drew at ringside. McAfee said they want to find out who the alpha is.

-They went to Cole and McAfee at ringside who were standing as their desk was a victim of the Sheamus-Drew brawl. They threw to a video package on the Cody Rhodes-Seth Rollins angle on Raw. Cole said Cody had surgery to reattach his pectoral muscle to his bone. He said Cody has a long road to recovery and could be out of action nine months.

-Kayla Braxton interviewed Lacey Evans backstage. She asked what winning the MITB ladder match would mean to her. Lacey said this is her opportunity to earn the chance to cash in anywhere, anyplace. She looked at the camera and said we all can let setbacks define them or “wake up and win.” She closed with, “I might not be better than Xia Li, but she damn sure isn’t better than me.”

-As Lacey made her entrance, Cole called her inspirational. He said she is trying to qualify for her second MITB match. [c]

-They hyped the Riddle vs. Sami match again.

(2) LACEY EVANS vs. XIA LI – Money in the Bank Qualifier

Xia’s ring entrance aired. A soundbite aired where Xia said Lacey isn’t a winner, she’s a whiner. Cole said this is Lacey’s first match in well over a year. He wondered if that would come into play. Lacey landed a running European elbow and then a swing move into Xia in the corner that was a bit sloppy. She then hit the Woman’s Right for the decisive, relatively quick clean win. Lacey looked up at the briefcase hanging above.

WINNER: Lacey in under 3:00.

-Drew told Adam Pearce he wants to be in the MITB match. Pearce said he has a lot to process before he can make a decision. Drew put his hand on Pearce’s shoulder and looked serious and told him to put him in the match.

-Ronda Rousey made her way to the ring. [c]

-Sheamus with Butch confronted Pearce. Sheamus said he wants in the MITB match. Sheamus didn’t like that he talked to Drew. He stormed off.

-Cole announced Rousey would defend against Natalya at Money in the Bank. McAfee said she’ll be back in Vegas where she became a Hall of Famer.

-Rousey stood center-ring and said she can’t wait until MITB. She wants to prove to Natalya that her armbar is superior to her cheap imitation of a sharpshooter she pilfered from Bret. Shotzi interrupted Rousey (and not a second too soon, as Rousey’s delivery continues to be awkward). She yelled for Ronda to just shut up. She said she might not have Natalya’s experience or a fancy submission move, but she has serious aggression and a killer instinct. She said if she’s the champion she says she is, she wouldn’t wait until MITB for a fight. She said the Baddest Woman on the Planet wouldn’t have a problem facing her “right here, right now.” She agreed to it. [c]

(3) RONDA ROUSEY vs. SHOTZI

Rousey went for an early anklelock. Shotzi resisted. They battled onto the ring apron. Shotzi gave Rousey a tornado DDT onto the ringside mat. Cole said Shotzi would take a countout win if she could get it. Shotzi threw Rousey back into the ring and went for the pin. Rousey kicked out at two. Shotzi landed a roundkick to her temple for a near fall. She went for an armbar necxt. Rousey cried out in pain.

[HOUR TWO]

Shotzi went for a series of strikes, but Rousey caught her leg on a kick attempt. Shotzi slapped her. Rousey no-sold it and stiffened up. Rousey then gave Shotzi the Baddest Slam, two judo throws, and then lifted Shotzi onto her shoulders for a Piper’s Pit. She seemed to struggle to lift Shotzi and almost slammed her on her head. She then applied an armbar for the win.

WINNER: Rousey in 6:00.

-Natalya attacked Rousey just as Rousey was celebrating her win. She applied a sharpshooter mid-ring. She eventually let go.

(Keller’s Analysis: Shotzi is good in her grating, cocky role. Solid angle to set up MITB.)

-Megan Morant interviewed Riddle who said he thrives under pressure. He said he is motivated by what the Bloodline did to his best friend Randy Orton. He called Sami a “rusty chain.” He imagined being Undisputed Universal Champion.

-Gunther’s ring entrance took place. [c]

-Braxton stood outside the trainer’s room. Rousey was pushing away an ice pack being offered by the trainer for some reason in the background as Braxton said her injury is serious and wondered if she’ll be recovered by Money in the Bank.

(Keller’s Analysis: Working a Rousey injury into the storyline makes it less inevitable seeming that Rousey will win at MITB. That match needed it.)

(4) RICOCHET vs. GUNTHER (w/ Ludwig Kaiser) – Intercontinental Title match

They cut to an early break after some fast-paced action. [c]

Gunther took over after the break by catching a charging Ricochet with a hard lariat for a near fall. Ricochet came back with a springboard moonsault and a standing shooting star press for a near fall. Gunther avoided a top rope move, but Gunther moved. Gunther dropkicked Gunther. Gunther came back with a dropkick of his own. He then quickly finished Ricochet with a powerbomb for the win. Cole said Gunther has arrived.

WINNER: Gunther in 9:00 to capture the Intercontinental Title.

(Keller’s Analysis: They made Ricochet look competitive, but losing so clean doesn’t really make it seem like he’s a threat in a rematch. The style mix was fun.)

-Backstage, Paul Heyman approached Sami and asked if he realizes this is the greatest opportunity of his career because if he wins, he has the ammunition he needs to tell Reigns that he belongs in the Bloodline. He said if he loses, it won’t be pretty.

-Sami made his ring entrance. McAfee said, “No pressure or anything.” McAfee explained the stakes.

-They went to Cole and McAfee at ringside. They talked about John Cena this week visiting a family including a child with Down’s Syndrome who lose their home in Ukrane.

-Riddle’s ring entrance took place. [c]

-Cole and McAfee hyped a “Last Laugh Match” between Happy Corbin and Madcap Moss. He said Max Dupri ran into travel issues in Europe so he’ll announce his Maximum Male Model next week.

(5) RIDDLE vs. SAMI ZAYN

The ring announcer asked the audience to please acknowledge Paul Heyman, who joined in on commentary. Cole asked why his camp agreed to the match stipulations. Heyman said he shouldn’t assume they agreed to it. Riddle and Sami battled at ringside early. Riddle took over in the ring against Sami. Sami took over and threw Riddle into the ringside table. McAfee wondered what would happen if they were counted out. They cut to a break. [c]

Sami delivered an Orton-style draping DDT. Heyman told Sami to cover him, but instead Sami was playing to the audience. He then pounded the mat like Orton to signal for an RKO. Riddle landed a running flash knee followed by a barrage of roundkicks. Sami came back with a Blue Thunder Bomb. Heyman yelled for Sami to go for a faster cover and stay on him. Sami countered a Bro Derek into a roll-up for a two count. Sami gave Riddle an exploder into the corner. He signaled for the Heluva Kick, but Riddle instead countered into an RKO for the win. Cole exclaimed that Riddle gets a title shot next week.

WINNER: Riddle in 13:00 to earn a title shot against Roman Reigns next week.

(Keller’s Analysis: Good to see Reigns actually scheduled to defend his title.)

-The Usos ran out and attacked Riddle. Cole said they want to make sure he doesn’t make it to the title match next week. Cole noted it’ll be Reigns’s first defense since becoming unified champion at WrestleMania. Riddle recovered and bashed away at the Usos with a kendo stick. Cole said Riddle is fighting for Orton because the Bloodline might have ended Orton’s career. They showed Heyman glaring at Riddle with his arms crossed.

