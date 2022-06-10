SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Former WWE Divas Champion, Paige, took to Twitter on Friday to announce her upcoming departure from WWE. Paige posted a long message regarding her decision and said she was thankful and grateful for the opportunities that the company provided her.

Paige here! July 7th will be the last day with WWE. I’m so thankful and I appreciate the opportunities that the company has given me.

I will always be appreciative of the company that took in an 18 year old British pale emo girl that didn’t look like your average diva, giving me a chance of a lifetime and making me feel like a superstar.

I know after my neck injury taking me out of in-ring status, it was pretty hard to keep me around as long as you did and for that I’m thankful too.

Thank you to the WWE Universe. You guys are the most passionate group of fans I have ever seen. Hope you continue to stay on this journey with me.

I think the toughest part, weirdly enough, is letting the Paige name go. But Saraya is a helluva name. Kudos to my mum for that one.

FYI, I’m not saying I’ll never be in the ring. That day will most certainly come again! Wherever the return maybe.