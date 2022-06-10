Vince McMahon autobiography reportedly in the works

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

A Vince McMahon autobiography is reportedly in the works.

Page Six is reporting that McMahon’s representatives are shopping the book project to major publishers and that the premise would be McMahon detailing how he built WWE into the company it is today. The report indicates that the narrative of the book would be in his voice to reflect his life.

Dave Meltzer confirmed the Page Six report and noted that those in WWE have been very tight-lipped about the project.

Vince McMahon has not published any written material on his life to this point in his career. He has a Netflix series coming out about his life currently in production as well.

WWE did not provide any comment regarding this story.

