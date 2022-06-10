FREE PODCAST 6/10 – WKPWP Interview Classic with “X-Pac” Sean Waltman (10 Yrs Ago): Thoughts on Lesnar’s return, Rock pinning Cena at WrestleMania, Russo Roast, WWE Developmental prospects, TNA (146 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Interview Classic episode, we jump back ten years to PWTorch editor Wade Keller’s June 1, 2012 interview with Sean “X-Pac” Waltman including his evaluation of WWE Developmental, FCW, from his in-person scouting and coaching. What stars stand out as strong prospects, who is ready, and what does he think of the changing of head trainer from Tom Prichard to Bill DeMott. Also, live calls and email questions on TNA’s future, Gut Check, Matt Morgan, C.M. Punk, Brock Lesnar, and more.

