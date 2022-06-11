News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 6/10 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Smackdown w/Keller & Wells: Reigns vs. Riddle next week, Gunther’s IC Title win over Ricochet, Sami-Heyman dynamite, Cody, more (143 min.)

June 11, 2022

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Kelly Wells from PWTorch to discuss WWE Friday Night Smackdown with live callers including the announced Roman Reigns vs. Riddle match for the title next week, Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre going to a double countout, Ronda Rousey vs. Shotzi, Roman Reigns’s schedule in general lately, Gunther capturing the IC Title from Ricochet, and more.

