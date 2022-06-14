6/14 NXT 2.0 REPORT: Hazelwood’s live report on The Creed Brothers vs. Enofe & Blade, six-woman tag match, Lee vs. Quinn, in-ring debut of The Dyad, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

NXT 2.0 TV REPORT

JUNE 14, 2022

WINTER PARK, FLA. AT THE CAPITOL WRESTLING CENTER

AIRED LIVE ON USA NETWORK

REPORT BY BRUCE LEE HAZELWOOD (@B_Lee253), PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

NXT Commentators: Vic Joseph, Wade Barrett

Ring Announcer: Alicia Taylor

Backstage Correspondent(s): McKenzie Mitchell

[HOUR ONE]

-The show began with some shots inside the arena as Vic Joseph welcomed viewers alongside Wade Barrett.

(1) THE CREED BROTHERS (c) (Brutus Creed & Julius Creed) vs. MALIK BLADE & EDRIS ENOFE – NXT Men’s Tag Team Championship match

Brutus Creed and Malik Blade began the match as Blade countered a single leg into a sunset flip for a two-count, then a schoolboy for another two-count. Brutus then took control with some chain mat wrestling, just manhandling Blade around the ring. Back on the feet, Blade was hit with a short pounce, then Brutus tagged in his brother. Blade leaped over Julius, but then ate a shoulder tackle. He recovered with a few arm drags and held onto the arm. Edris Enofe tagged in as they hit a double team that ended with Enofe hitting a Tiger Feint Kick around the bottom turnbuckle to Julius for a two-count. Enofe countered a sunset pin into a sub where he trapped the arms with his legs and wrenched on the neck.

Julius finally flipped out and tagged in his brother, gutwrenching him onto Enofe for a two-count. He cinched in a front face lock to Enofe, driving Enofe to one knee, and Enofe finally broke out with an inside cradle. However, neither’s shoulders were down and Brutus held onto the facelock. Brutus had the hold locked in for a minute before Enofe hit a Northern Lights for a two-count and tagged in Blade. Blade was immediately sent to the mat, then Julius tagged. They hit alternating knees before a two-count, then Brutus tagged in. They hit more alternating knees before another two-count. Julius tagged back in as Brutus tried judo throwing him onto Blade. Blade moved, but Julius’ feet caught him a bit. Blade forced Julius into their corner and tagged in Enofe. Julius took both o f them out initially with a double front chop block, but after a couple of rope runs, Enofe hit a dropkick. Blade tagged in, then both were sent outside. [c]

They returned at 10:15 into the match with Brutus holding a rear chin lock on Enofe. Enofe tried fighting out, and then hit a bottom rope-assisted leaping knee. Blade tagged in and they hit a quick double team combo of strikes for a two-count. Brutus blocked a belly-to-back for a moment, but was hit it with. Enofe tagged in and climbed to the top rope and hit a diving left elbow for a pin that was broken up. They showed Diamond Mine watching in the back (with Damon Kemp). Enofe beat on Brutus a bit with double axe handles to the back, but Brutus grabbed a leg, then hit a belly-to-back throw. Julius tagged in and sprinted into Enofe a few times before hitting a suplex and then an overhead belly-to-belly to Blade, who ran in to interfere. Julius then Enofe with a delayed butterfly suplex.

Blade made a sneaky tag as Enofe was hit with a German, taking it to Julius including a few dropkicks where his feet were directly in line with Julius’ face. He went for a top rope splash, but Julius caught him, Brutus tagged in, Julius dropped Blade, then lifted him again for his rolling suplex. Brutus hit the sliding clothesline to retain. They gave their foes a show of respect with daps and hugs after the match.

WINNER: The Creed Brothers at 14:02 (sliding lariat) to retain the NXT Tag Men’s Tag Team Championship

-They showed Cora Jade, Roxanne Perez, and Indi Hartwell in the locker room as they prepared for their match later. Jade and Perez were reminiscing, which caused Hartwell to say she wished she had a best friend. She called herself a wily veteran and for them to be careful. Jade said, “Indi, you’re 25, not 45.” Hartwell said she won the Tag Team Championship before Jade could legally drink and Perez could legally drive. The other two pumped her up to end the segment.

-Tiffany Stratton made her entrance. In the background, Wendy Choo bounced by on an exercise ball, maybe? They hyped her match with Fallon Henley. [c]

(Hazelwood’s Take: A good match and solid first defense for The Creed Brothers. I did want to see more offensive spots from Enofe, but most of those for their team seemed to go to Blade. I like both as a team, but I think Enofe has “it” and can go far in NXT. Just go look at his appearance on the pre-show for In Your House for example. I wonder if the added anxiety they showed with Ivy Nile during the match will lead to her siding with Roderick Strong. I think that’s the least likely of possibilities, but it’s now a possibility I’m considering. I still think the endgame is The Creed Bothers and Nile against Strong, Kemp, and maybe Tatum Paxley – she tried to join them months ago – in a loser leaves Diamond Mine match or something.)

-They returned with a vignette of Apollo Crews in a diner, drinking coffee. He was writing about life being about setbacks and whatnot, which he narrated over footage of his journey in NXT and WWE. He said last week, it was like time stood still when his music hit. His thoughts were interrupted by a loud, entitled White guy yelling at a server about his order taking too long. Crews approached him, then slammed his head into the table when the guy told him to get out of his face. It was a dream sequence. Back in the real vignette, Crews approached, the guy said the thing, then Crews rushed him, the screen going black.

-Henley made her entrance with Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen.

(2) TIFFANY STRATTON vs. FALLON HENLEY (w/Josh Briggs & Brooks Jensen) – Singles match

Henley rushed Stratton, who retreated into the ropes, then reversed position on Henley, slapping her in the corner. Henley came back and slapped Stratton HARD across the chest. Henley then hit some furious offense, but as she went for the sliding punch, Stratton pulled up the apron covering to trap her and then took the advantage. Back in the ring, she hit a biel, then another. She then hit her rope-assisted forward senton for a two-count. She locked in a nice sub where she stepped over Henley, trapped her arms with her legs, and then bridged back. Henley turned it into a pin for a two-count, then took it to Stratton with strikes. Henley hit a running facebuster, then a short-arm clothesline.

Henley hit a splash in the corner, but Stratton hit a kitchen sink knee to the gut, then a running double stomp to a seated Henley for a two-count. Stratton dragged her over for her finisher, but Henley kicked Stratton. Stratton was able to get Henley on her shoulders, then hit a falling Samoan Drop. As Stratton turned around, Choo appeared bouncing on the ball, then shot confetti into Stratton to DISTRACT her. Henley hit an inside cradle for the victory.

WINNER: Fallon Henley at 3:07 (inside cradle)

-They showed Cameron Grimes walking in the back as some unnamed talent told him good job, but he said he wasn’t looking for sympathy. Bron Breakker tried, but Grimes said the same. Duke Hudson appeared, looking dapper, and reminded Breakker that he has a victory over him (Grimes walked off). Breakker asked how long Hudson is going to brag about a DQ win and he said for as long as he can because a win is a win. Breakker then challenged Hudson to a NXT Championship match. Hudson accepted.

-Wes Lee made his entrance for his match with Xyon Quinn. [c]

(Hazelwood’s Take: I haven’t been high on Henley, but she has improved. This might have been her best match as far as I can remember. Stratton had a nice rebound match after last week’s surprising clunker with Perez. They’re definitely going back to the Choo-Stratton rivalry from before the Breakout Tournament, though this shows the lack of depth they have right now that they’re revisiting a feud that just happened a few months ago. It will be entertaining I guess, but if I had one recommendation for the build, it would be to have the build through vignettes using the excellent character work each woman portrays even if we know the Choo character as is is not a top-of-the-line character. That being said, that kind of character always has space in Vince McMahon’s company.)

-They returned with a vignette on Lash Legend. She said she is done with Alba Fyre and her ancient history. They showed her attack from last week. Legend said she was ranked #2 in the 400 meter dash while dominating track & field. She also broke all basketball records at her high school, went to Texas A&M, and broke the single-game rebounding record with 27. She transferred to Mississippi State, dropping 30 points in the Elite 8. She was drafted to the WNBA by my former home state team Seattle Storm, but COVID shut things down. She said she’s going to put an end to Fyre last week.

-Qunin made his entrance.

(3) WES LEE vs. XYON QUINN – Singles grudge match

Lee hit a quick rollup for a two-count, then went with strikes. Quinn caught him, but Lee fought out. Lee tried a single-leg, but Quinn lifted him and dropped him on the top rope belly-first, then flung him back, but Lee landed on his feet easily. Lee did some Lio Rush-like running misdirection, but ran into Quinn, who had the haka pose with his arms over each other to drop him. The NXT Championship match was made official. Quinn stepped on Lee’s chest, then sort of deadlifted Lee by one arm into an arm drag toss. He ran his shoulder into Lee’s gut, then lifted and tossed him back (Lee bumps so well). Quinn rushed Lee in the corner, but Lee dodged. He then hit back handspring into a Pele kick. He climbed and hit a furiously twisting Spinal Tap for the victory. The crowd may have hated Lee in the past, but the popped for that.

WINNER: Wes Lee at 2:50 (Spinal Tap)

-Joe Gacy was in a darkened room with The Dyad. They made their way. [c]

(Hazelwood’s Take: First, I like that Legend video as it gave a rundown of why we should take her as such an athletic threat. Now it’s just a matter of turning that into a pro wrestling threat. I like how it was bookended with her focus on Fyre, so well done there. Lee vs. Quinn was a typical match, but they also gave Lee just enough offense and had the culmination of two impact moves before he landed his finisher, giving him that time. Good for Lee and let’s keep his push going.)

-They returned with a Nathan Frazer (with a z) vignette. He said he grew up in the original Jersey, a tiny island closer to France than England and that Jersey fits into Rhode Island 26 times. He said he grew up around the beach and always flipping into the sea. He loved futbol (soccer), and he had a gift for it, but he wanted to be a wrestler. He played wing on the pitch and feels like he could have made it to the EPL, but he wanted to make it to WWE. To be continued…

-Gacy was in the ring with The Dyad.

(4) THE DYAD (w/Joe Gacy) vs. DANTE CHEN & JAVEIER BERNAL – Tag team match

The crowd chanted “Take your hood off” as Javier Bernal anxiously paced. As he turned away, Dyad 1 rushed him. Bernal fought him off and into their corner. Dante Chen tagged in and they hit some double team moves for a two-count. Chen punched away, then sent Dyad 1 into the corner, but he exploded out and dropped Chen, then tagged in Dyad 2. Dyad 2 threw Chen face-first into the second turnbuckle as Barrett asked how you could see in those hoods, which the crowd obliged with a chant. Dyad 2 was more methodical in his pace than Dyad 1, hitting a short-arm clothesline and then a big forearm. I like Dyad 1 more already than Dyad 2. Dyad 1 tagged back in and is a lefty, hitting left hands to Chen. He then was kicked by Chen, but Dyad 2 tagged in before Bernal could tag, but Chen was able to make the tag.

Bernal went with quick strikes and a dropkick to Dyad 2, then a side Russian leg sweep and a sliding lariat (not like The Creed Brothers). Bernal went for a tornado DDT, but Dyad 2 blocked and laid him out with a lariat. Dyad 1 tagged in and suddenly rushed Chen, hitting him off. They hit what is basically MNM’s old Snapshot for the victory.

WINNER: The Dyad at 3:56 (Snapshot)

-Gacy took a mic and said The Dyad have taken their next steps in their progression. He said don’t judge them for wanting a sense of belonging. He said this society, this cesspool, “your” negativity has made these two men feel inferior when they both deserve to feel superior. He said he knows there are many people who feel the same way. He said there is a schism between the three of them and 2.0 and it will continue until it becomes a place of acceptance. He said thank you and smiled at the camera. Joseph said Gacy’s message is growing; how, Joseph?

-They showed Yulisa Leon and Valentina Feroz flirting with Sanga as Quinn walked by. Sanga mocked him, then Quinn tried intimidating him. Sanga stood up, Quinn walked away, and Sanga said he found his next opponent.

-Joseph hyped the promotion of Stacks and Two Dimes, which is weird since Troy Donovan (Two Dimes) was released. [c]

-They returned with a Nikkita Lyons vignette where she explained a partially torn MCL forced her out of the tournament. She said she’s training like an animal to return as quick as she can. Cool.

-Tony D’Angelo was being led out by his new stooges, Legado del Fantasma (Santos Escobar, Joaquin Wilde, and Cruz del Toro).

[HOUR TWO]

THE D’ANGELO FAMILY PROMOTION

D’Angelo had a mic and said let’s begin the business. He took Two Dimes and reminisced about the first time they met. He did the same to Stacks (Channing Lorenzo), saying they met when they were six-years-old. D’Angelo then said ever since he made the phone call for them to come down here, they’ve given everything to the family, sacrificing and stepping up big for the family. They showed footage from In Your House. He said he’s so proud of “yous two.” He said they’ve given everything and now, they’re getting promoted from associates to soldiers for the family. He walked with them to a small table in the ring, and revealed some gaudy watches for the two of them. For Donovan, he said get a steak dinner and something nice as he put an envelop in his pocket. He turned to Stacks and mentioned Marie as he did the same with Stacks.

He turned to Escobar and then berated the other two for following Escobar. D’Angelo said there’s a code, Omerta, the code of silence. He heavily emphasized not being a rat and extended his hand for shakes, first to the tag team. They obliged. Escobar removed his glasses, breathing angrily, but shook the hand as D’Angelo called him a “good boy.” D’Angelo said he now has the strongest family in NXT and that the Don of NXT should have the title of “A Champion” and Carmelo Hayes’ music hit.

He came out with Trick Williams looking confused and almost insulted. Hayes said he knows he didn’t hear D’Angelo talking about his A Championship. D’Angelo said Hayes has already been warned, but now, him and the title have become D’Angelo’s business. Williams said they don’t take kindly to threats, but D’Angelo said he wasn’t talking to him. He said Hayes isn’t the Don of NXT and Hayes had a “so what?” look. D’Angelo said next week for the title is a done deal. Stacks said they look ready for something tonight, then challenged them to a tag team match. Hayes said yeah, he doesn’t call the shots, he just makes the shots and those two look like easy layups. Williams insulted them with some play-on-words with coins. Hayes’ music hit as the segment ended.

-They showed Hudson walking in the back, preparing for his match with Breakker, which is next and not the main event. [c]

(Hazelwood’s Take: I’m assuming they write out Donovan during and/or after the match tonight.)