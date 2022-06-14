AEW announces major matches and segments for Dynamite

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW announced a large batch of major matches and segments for this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

First, Will Ospreay will compete in his first AEW singles match against Dax Harwood. Harwood and Ospreay were on the opposite sides of a six-man tag team match on last week’s AEW Rampage. FTR teamed with Trent Beretta and defeated Ospreay and his United Empire.

Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite#RoadRager Live in St. Louis@TBSNetwork @ 8pm ET/7pm CT After weeks of fighting between @ringofhonor World Tag Team Champions #FTR & @njpwglobal’s United Empire, 2 of the world’s best go 1-on-1!@DaxFTR vs @WillOspreay

LIVE tomorrow night on TBS! pic.twitter.com/JHz8VdNz5p — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) June 14, 2022

A face to face meeting of Jon Moxley and Hiroshi Tanahashi has been added to Dynamite as well. Both will clash at Forbidden Door to become the Interim AEW World Champion. Moxley defeated Kyle O’Reilly on last week’s episode of Dynamite to earn the opportunity. Tanahashi beat Hirooki Goto at NJPW Dominion over the weekend to get his spot on the card.

Ahead of the #ForbiddenDoor clash for the @AEW Interim World Championship, 2 men who’ve looked to fight each other for a long time@JonMoxley + @tanahashi1_100 will come face-to-face TOMORROW on Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite!#RoadRager Live tomorrow on@TBSNetwork @ 8pm ET/7pm CT pic.twitter.com/aKx3LVPpxo — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) June 14, 2022

Due to Jeff Hardy’s DUI arrest on Monday, the company has changed the tag team title ladder match that included The Hardys, Young Bucks, and Jurassic Express. Now, Jurassic Express and The Young Bucks will square off with the ladder match stipulation in place and with the tag titles on the line.

Britt Baker vs. Toni Storm has also been added to the show.

Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite #RoadRager Live in St. Louis@TBSNetwork @ 8pm ET/7pm CT Following pointed remarks on Rampage by The Doctor directed at her bitter rival, they’ll fight 1-on-1 at Road Rager!#ToniStorm vs @RealBrittBaker LIVE tomorrow night on Dynamite on TBS! pic.twitter.com/gIHmQ3CMkq — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) June 14, 2022

This new slate of matches joins Chris Jericho vs. Ortiz in a hair vs. hair match and Wardlow vs. 20 security guards as other matches on the show.

CATCH-UP: Matt Hardy makes first comments on Jeff Hardy arrest