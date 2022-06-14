News Ticker

AEW announces major matches and segments for Dynamite

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

June 14, 2022

AEW adds major matches to Road Rager
AEW announced a large batch of major matches and segments for this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

First, Will Ospreay will compete in his first AEW singles match against Dax Harwood. Harwood and Ospreay were on the opposite sides of a six-man tag team match on last week’s AEW Rampage. FTR teamed with Trent Beretta and defeated Ospreay and his United Empire.

A face to face meeting of Jon Moxley and Hiroshi Tanahashi has been added to Dynamite as well. Both will clash at Forbidden Door to become the Interim AEW World Champion. Moxley defeated Kyle O’Reilly on last week’s episode of Dynamite to earn the opportunity. Tanahashi beat Hirooki Goto at NJPW Dominion over the weekend to get his spot on the card.

Due to Jeff Hardy’s DUI arrest on Monday, the company has changed the tag team title ladder match that included The Hardys, Young Bucks, and Jurassic Express. Now, Jurassic Express and The Young Bucks will square off with the ladder match stipulation in place and with the tag titles on the line.

Britt Baker vs. Toni Storm has also been added to the show.

This new slate of matches joins Chris Jericho vs. Ortiz in a hair vs. hair match and Wardlow vs. 20 security guards as other matches on the show.

