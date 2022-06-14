Raw ratings dip compared to last week’s post PPV show

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

This week’s episode of Monday Night Raw drew 1.69 million average viewers across the three hour show. This is a drop from last week’s stellar 1.8 million average viewers. Last week’s episode was rooted in the Cody Rhodes follow-up coming out of the Hell in a Cell PLE and did not face competition with the NBA Finals. This week’s show did go head to head with the NBA Finals.

In the key demo rating of adults 18-49, this week’s show dropped over prior week moving from a 0.52 to a 0.43. Males 18-34 and males 18-49 also dropped over prior week.

The third hour of this week’s show saw a significant drop in viewership compared to hour one. The show started with 1.81 million average viewers and in the third hour, viewership was down to 1.53 million average viewers.

The show opened this week with Miz TV, Paul Heyman, and Riddle. They hyped the major Riddle vs. Roman Reigns match on this week’s episode of WWE Smackdown.

Seth Rollins defeated A.J. Styles in a Money in the Bank qualifying match, Liv Morgan and Alexa Bliss qualified for the women’s Money in the Bank match, Riddle faced Ciampa, Kevin Owens wrestled Ezekiel in a Hell in a Cell rematch, and Theory vs. Bobby Lashley in a pose down held down the main event position.

