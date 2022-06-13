SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

A special stipulation has been added to the Roman Reigns vs. Riddle WWE Undisputed Universal Championship match scheduled for Friday night on Smackdown.

On this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw, Paul Heyman opened the show as a guest of The Miz on Miz TV. On the show, Heyman talked with The Miz about Money in the Bank and whether or not the winner of that match would have a chance against Roman Reigns. Heyman teased the stipulation, which prompted Riddle to hit the ring.

With Riddle staring Heyman down, Heyman said that if Riddle does not win the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship from Roman Reigns, he would never get another opportunity at that title so long as Reigns is the champion.

Riddle defeated Sami Zayn on last week’s episode of WWE Smackdown to earn the title opportunity against Reigns. Riddle has been embroiled in a feud with The Bloodline for the last few months. Riddle and Randy Orton lost their chance at becoming Undisputed Tag Team Champions after losing to The Usos. After that match, Reigns and The Usos dismantled both Orton and Riddle. Orton has not been seen on WWE television since.

