FREE PODCAST 6/13 – PWTorch Dailycast – MMA Talk for Pro Wrestling Fans: Vallejos & Monsey review UFC 275, discuss where the main event can be situated historically, preview the upcoming UFC Fight Night, more (57 min.)

June 13, 2022

SHOW SUMMARY: On this week’s edition of MMA Talk for Pro Wrestling Fans, Robert Vallejos and Rick Monsey review UFC 275. They discuss where the main event can be situated historically. They preview the upcoming UFC Fight Night, headlined by Calvin Kattar vs. Josh Emmett. They close the show by discussing another chaotic week in AEW.

