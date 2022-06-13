FREE PODCAST 6/13 – PWTorch Dailycast – MMA Talk for Pro Wrestling Fans: Vallejos & Monsey review UFC 275, discuss where the main event can be situated historically, preview the upcoming UFC Fight Night, more (57 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: On this week’s edition of MMA Talk for Pro Wrestling Fans, Robert Vallejos and Rick Monsey review UFC 275. They discuss where the main event can be situated historically. They preview the upcoming UFC Fight Night, headlined by Calvin Kattar vs. Josh Emmett. They close the show by discussing another chaotic week in AEW.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO