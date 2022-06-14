News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 6/13 – WKH – WWE Raw Review: Theory-Lashley Posedown, Seth addresses Cody attack, Riddle and Heyman promote Reigns title match, Elias return announced, Becky-Asuka angle, Miz TV (28 min.)

June 14, 2022

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a full show rundown of WWE Monday Night Raw including a Theory-Bobby Lashley Posedown, Seth Rollins addresses Cody attack, Riddle and Paul Heyman promote the Roman Reigns title match, Elias return announced, Becky-Asuka angle, Miz TV, and more.

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*