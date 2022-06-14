FREE PODCAST 6/13 – WKPWP Raw Post-Show: Keller & Fann: Posedown memories, Theory’s rise, Seth vs. Styles, The Judgment Day explain dumping edge, Belair, more (102 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In today’s Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show flashback, we jump back five years to the June 12, 2017 episode where PWTorch editor Wade Keller and PWTorch columnist Greg Parks discuss Raw including the Samoa Joe-Brock Lesnar pull apart brawl, the John Cena “free agent” teaser, Roman Reigns’s big Summerslam announcement, Bayley’s first interview since Extreme Rules, and much more from tonight’s episode of Raw. They also talk with three callers who were at Raw in person in Louisiana giving their live perspective plus notes on the Roman Reigns vs. Bray Wyatt dark match. They also talk to Jason from Australia and answer email questions.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO