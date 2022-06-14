5/13 WWE RAW RESULTS: Doucette’s “alt perspective” report and analysis of Lashley-Theory Posedown, Styles vs. Rollins, Riddle-Heyman on Miz TV, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE RAW TV REPORT

JUNE 13, 2022

WICHITA, KAN. AT INTRUST BANK ARENA

AIRED LIVE ON USA NETWORK

REPORT BY DANNY DOUCETTE, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Jimmy Smith, Corey Graves, & Byron Saxton

Ring Announcer: Mike Rome

[HOUR ONE]

-The show began with a shot of the Money In The Bank briefcases. The camera then panned to The Miz in the ring who welcomed the fans to MizTV. Miz began to introduce his guest, but was interrupted by Paul Heyman who was also in the ring. Miz thanked Heyman for being there. Heyman and Miz called Kansas “a wasteland” to which the fans chanted “you suck!” Miz said he cannot suck, because he isn’t from Kansas. Miz again mentioned the 85 percent odds to become champion. Miz also quipped that he has a 100 percent cash-in record. Miz touted that the best strategy is to wait until the champion had been in a grueling match to cash in the contract. Miz ran down his accolades following his first cash-in and promoted “Miz and Mrs.” Miz brought up that the Money In The Bank holder will likely be cashing in on WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Heyman said they will fail. Heyman also promoted Roman’s upcoming Smackdown title match against, “of all people,” Riddle. Heyman mentioned that Riddle annoys him and then got cut off by the sound of “BRO!”

Riddle’s music played and he came out on his scooter, ditched it on the stage, and got into the ring. Riddle said he heard his name and wanted to hear what Heyman had to say, “straight from the horse’s ass.” Miz is appalled and demands respect from Riddle. However, Heyman says Riddle has “some set of balls” on him for interrupting. Riddle mentioned his jabs at Miz’s balls the previous week. Riddle said Roman will have to kill him to keep him from taking the title. Heyman turned serious and said that while he respects Riddle, he cannot beat Roman. Heyman said he negotiated a stipulation with WWE that if Riddle loses he will never get a shot at the title “ever again.” Heyman then introduced The Usos.

(Doucette’s Analysis: This was quite good as they are really hyping up the Roman-Riddle match for Smackdown. It makes it feel like a big deal instead of a throwaway. While I fully expect Roman to retain, I am anticipating the match. Riddle has been doing well on the mic the past few weeks as well. But, can we please stop talking about The Miz’s netherregions, please?)

-The Usos made their entrance onto the stage and walked to the ring menacingly as Riddle prepared for a fight. The Street Profits came out to back up Riddle.

-Jimmy Smith hyped Montez Ford vs. Jimmy Uso in the next match.

(1)MONTEZ FORD (w/Angelo Dawkins) vs. JIMMY USO (w/Jey Uso)

Jimmy pounded on Ford in the corner and got a headlock. Jimmy shoulderblocked Ford down and pointed to the sky. The combatants hit the ropes and Ford dropkicked Jimmy. Jimmy retreated to the outside as Ford played to the crowd. The crowd chanted “We Want The Smoke!” as Jimmy re-entered the ring. Jimmy got a couple of chops on Ford and whipped him hard into the turnbuckles. Jimmy tried a Samoan Drop, but Ford reversed and scored another dropkick. Ford locked in an armbar on Jimmy as Jey Uso encouraged Jimmy from ringside. Jimmy headbutted out of the armbar and hit a chop on Ford. Jimmy threw Ford onto the apron, but didn’t capitalize. Ford got some punches in, but got punched himself as he tried to springboard into the ring. Jimmy then suplexed Ford onto the apron. Jimmy looked pleased as Ford writhed in pain on the ringside floor. [c]

Ford was now on offense, but Jimmy countered with a back suplex to regain momentum. Jimmy put Ford in a waistlock as the fans clapped to get Ford going. Ford got a back suplex himself and both men were out. Angelo Dawkins hyped up the crowd on the outside. The crowd chanted “We Want The Smoke!” Ford punched away on Jimmy and got a clothesline. Jimmy tried a suplex to which Ford flipped out of the attempt. Ford nailed a spinebuster on Jimmy for a two count. Jimmy regained an advantage with an enziguri and a Samoan Drop for a count of two. Both competitors headed out to the apron. Ford landed a kick to Jimmy’s head and tried a suplex. Jimmy blocked it and pushed Ford into the ringpost. Jimmy tried to dive on Ford, but Ford moved and Jimmy stopped himself on the post. Ford tried a superplex, but Jimmy blocked it. Ford jumped down but got a headscissors. Ford went up for the Frog Splash , but Jimmy blocked it with his knees to stun Ford. Jimmy then pinned Ford for the three-count.

WINNER: Jimmy Uso in 13:00.

(Doucette’s Analysis: Another good match, just as the two were involved in last week. I am content with watching more matches between any combination of The Usos and The Profits.)

-Backstage, Seth Rollins was being mic’d up for an interview. The commentators predicted Rollins will explain his attack of Cody Rhodes from the previous Raw.

-A recap was shown of Cody Rhodes’ promo and Rollins’ attack from last week.

-Rollins cackled backstage with Kevin Patrick as his interview was up next. [c]

-Seth Rollins laughed as Kevin Patrick asked if Rollins felt remorse for his actions. Rollins says he meant what he said to Cody last week. Rollins called Cody a “virus” that has been plaguing the WWE since WrestleMania. Rollins said you have to take matters into your own hands as he brought a sledgehammer into the camera view. Rollins said WWE for him is adapt or perish. Rollins said he takes pride in what he did last week. “The American Nightmare is over and Monday Night Rollins is back”. Patrick questioned what was next for Rollins. Rollins says he had the greatest Money In The Bank cash-in, so why not do it again. Patrick mentioned Rollins will face A.J. Styles in a qualifying match tonight. Rollins called Styles a great competitor, but says he may have to do to Styles what he did to Cody. Styles pops out of nowhere and punches Rollins to the ground. Styles sayid that was for Cody and walked away. Rollins was seething on the floor as he held his face.

(Doucette’s Analysis:I liked the setup to this match. Is it just me or is WWE getting better with weaving different stories into one another? It also makes Cody look like a stronger character since other babyfaces are defending his honor.)

-Back at the announce desk, Corey Graves said Rollins deserved to get hit by Styles.

– A recap was shown of Dana Brooke’s 24/7 Title win and retention over Becky Lynch from the previous week.

-Dana Brooke made her entrance as a rematch between Dana and Becky Lynch was next.

-Becky was shown backstage staring at the camera angrily. [c]

-A graphic aired for a Posedown between Bobby Lashley and Theory later tonight.

-Becky attacked Dana before the match could officially start. The crowd was chanting “Becky!” as Becky tosses Dana out of the ring and into the ringside barricades. Becky slammed Dana onto the announce table and stomped on her.

-Becky got a microphone and said she has a lot of anger and rage right now. She said it isn’t about the 24/7 Title, but about the disrespect she has received lately. Becky looked up towards the Money In The Bank briefcases above the ring. Becky said the last time she was in a Money In The Bank ladder match she was robbed and cheated. Becky went to attack Dana further, but this brought out Asuka for the save. Asuka slammed Becky’s head onto the apron and threw her into the ring. Becky tried to counter, but got shoulderblocked down by Asuka. Asuka hit some combination strikes and a German suplex. Becky retreated up the ramp while Asuka posed in the ring.

(Doucette’s Analysis: This was a better use of Becky Lynch this week, I suppose. At least she put Dana Brooke, who in storyline should be no match for Becky, away easily. It establishes that she means business and last week was a fluke. I mean, they could have just not had Dana pin her, but I guess you can’t change that now. On another note, the fans are still cheering Becky; I wonder how long they plan to keep her heel run going. )

-Alexa Bliss’s music played and Bliss made her way to the ring with Lily the doll. Becky shouted at Bliss as Bliss stared at her uninterested. Liv Morgan & Alexa Bliss vs. Doudrop and Nikki A.S.H. for a Money In The Bank briefcase opportunity. [c]

[HOUR TWO]

-A graphic aired for the A.J. Styles vs. Seth Rollins in a Money In The Bank qualifying match.

-Footage aired from the 2018 Money In The Bank ladder match that Becky referred to being “cheated” out of earlier. Alexa Bliss was actually the one to pull Becky down from climbing the ladder and grabbed the briefcase to win.

(Doucette’s Analysis: Oh wow. That wasn’t just a one-off comment by Becky; it was actually brought up again and explained.)

-More footage was shown from the 2021 Money In The Bank ladder match where Nikki A.S.H. won.

(2) ALEXA BLISS & LIV MORGAN vs. NIKKI A.S.H. & DOUDROP – Money In The Bank Qualifying match

Nikki knocked Bliss down and posed. Bliss got some offense in leading to Nikki tagging in Doudrop. Doudrop slammed Bliss down and got a senton splash for a two count. Nikki tagged back in and Nikki locked Bliss in a chinlock. Morgan tried to rally the crowd. Alexa got a bulldog on Nikki. Bliss and Nikki both got to the corner and tagged in the respective partners. Morgan dropkicked Doudrop for two. Morgan tagged Bliss back in. Alexa got a pin on Doudrop, but it was broken up by Nikki. Doudrop knocked Morgan off the apron and tagged in Nikki. Nikki and Doudrop double teamed Bliss. Nikki went for a pin on Bliss, but it was broken up by Morgan. Morgan and Doudrop brawled on the outside, Nikki was distracted by the outside action allowing Bliss to hit Twisted Bliss on her for the three count.

WINNERS: Alexa Bliss & Liv Morgan in 4:00 to qualify for the Money In The Bank ladder match.

(Doucette’s Analysis: Kind of weird to have two wrestlers qualify for Money In The Bank as a team when they will be competing as individuals.)

-Bliss & Morgan join Lacey Evans in the Money In The Bank ladder match.

-A recap aired of The Judgment Day’s win from Hell In A Cell, the introduction of Balor to the group, and the expulsion of Edge from the group.

-Kevin Owens made his entrance for the next match. [c]

-Kevin Owens was waiting in the ring yelling “Come on Elias!” When “Ezekiel” appeared on the video screen, Owens said, “That’s a lie.” A recap was shown of how this match was set up last week.

(3) KEVIN OWENS vs. EZEKIEL

Owens immediately superkicked Ezekiel, then followed up with a cannonball. Owens got a Swanton Bomb on Ezekiel for two. Owens and Ezekiel brawled at ringside. Back inside the ring, Ezekiel caught Owens with a spinebuster for a two count. The two men fought on the apron as Ezekiel tried a suplex, but Owens blocked it. Ezekiel dropped to the floor and put Owens up into a fireman’s carry. Ezekiel turned this into an Attitude Adjustment, dropping Owens onto the ring steps. [c]

While Owens had Ezekiel in a chinlock, a replay was shown of Owens landing a frog splash from the apron to the ring floor during the break on Ezekiel. Ezekiel double-kneed Owens in the back. Ezekiel made a comeback and back suplexed Owens. Owens went from the Stunner, but Ezekiel countered with a jumping knee. Owens fell through the ropes to the floor. Ezekiel missed a splash onto Owens outside and hit the ringpost. Ezekiel was dazed, but was still able to roll back into the ring. Owens stayed outside yelling at the commentators to call him “Elias” and not “Ezekiel.” While distracted, Owens was counted out.

WINNER: Ezekiel in 9:00 via countout.

-Ezekiel said he is “Zeked up” and claimed that Elias will be at Monday Night Raw next week. Owens yelled from the stage that Ezekiel is lying and that he is Elias.

(Doucette’s Analysis: The match was nothing noteworthy. However, I’m intrigued to see how they pull off the teased Elias appearance. Ezekiel said that Elias “looks older.” So I guess they’ll just say he shaved his beard or he’ll wear a fake beard, maybe?)

– Another graphic aired for the Lashley-Theory posedown. Graves said he heard Theory is taking his ICOPRO.

-A recap is shown of Lahsley’s win over Omos & M.V.P. at Hell In A Cell.

-M.V.P. accompanied Omos to the ring for M.V.P. ‘s match against Cedric Alexander. Mike Rome billed Omos as the “The Nigerian Giant.” [c]

-M.V.P. had a microphone and said that he is sick of Cedric Alexander and that he doesn’t handle rejection very well. M.V.P. called Alexander and the crowd “bottom feeders”. M.V.P. called Omos the “Seven-Foot Nigerian Giant In The Bank.”

-Cedrick Alexander made his way to the ring.

(4) M.V.P. (w/Omos) vs. CEDRIC ALEXANDER

M.V.P. put a hand in Alexander’s face. Alexander landed some strikes on M.V.P. to start along with a dropkick to the legs. Alexander hit a facebuster for a two count. Alexander tried to go off the ropes, but was intimidated by Omos into stopping. M.V.P. used this to clothesline Alexander. M.V.P. used a knee smash and a Ballin’ Elbow for a two-count. M.V.P. executed the Playmaker on Alexander for the three cont.

WINNER: M.V.P. in 3:00.

-After the match Omos attacked Alexander and threw him out of the ring.

-A.J. Styles cut a promo backstage saying winning the Money In The Bank ladder match is the only thing that has eluded him in his career. He wants to be Mr. Money In The Bank to “spite Seth Rollins.” Styles then bashed Seth Rollins for attacking Cody and said he will teach Rollins to doubt his killer instinct.

-Seth Rollins also had a backstage promo and laughed mockingly at the camera saying Styles covered up his cowardice by saying he attacked him for Cody. Rollins said he dedicates his upcoming win against A.J. tonight and in the Money In The Bank match to Cody.

(Doucette’s Analysis: I liked the Rollins & Styles promos. They showed intensity and seriousness for the match ahead.)

-Styles made his entrance to the ring [c]

-Rollins made his ring entrance as Styles waited in the ring.

(5) A.J. STYLES vs. SETH ROLLINS – Money In The Bank Qualifying match

Styles attacks Rollins with punches and chops, following with backslide for two. Styles rolls up Rollins for another two count. Rollins stopped the onslaught with punches and chops to Styles. Rollins bounced off the ropes and was dropkicked by Styles. Rollins retreated to the outside. Styles followed and ran Rollins into the barricade. Styles hit a diving forearm from the ring to Rollins on the outside. Styles gets Rollins back inside, but Rollins ran outside and Styles chased him back in. Rollins chopped Styles in the throat and suplexed him onto the ropes. Rollins pushed Styles to the outside and dove through the ropes to propel Styles into the commentary table. [c]

Styles fought back with punches, but Rollins countered with a knee to the gut for a two count. Rollins tried another pin for a second two count. Styles fought back, Rollins fired to counter, but Styles hit a facebuster into a pin. Apparently Rollins’ shoulder was not all the way down so after a slight delay, there was only two a two count. Styles hit a forearm in the corner, but got rolled up by Rolls for two. Rollins hit a superkick to Styles’ jaw for another two count. Rollins signaled for the Stomp in the corner and got caught in a Calf Crusher, but quickly made the ropes. Styles landed the Pele Kick to the head of Rollins and both men were slow to recover.

[HOUR THREE]

Styles and Rollins traded punches and chops. Styles missed a kick. Rollins hit a forearm and tried a buckle bomb, but Styles countered with a suplex into the turnbuckle. Styles went for a pin, but was in slightly awkward ring position and delayed the pin again to score only a two count. Styles missed the Phenomenal Forearm and Rollins clipped his knee. Rollins tried the Pedigree, but Styles countered into a fireman’s carry kneebreaker. Styles went to the top rope, but Rollins jumped up a tried a superplex, Styles evaded, but Rollins landed a buckle bomb. Rollins went to the top rope, pointed to the Money In The Bank briefcases, and missed a Frog Splash. The crowd chanted “This Is Awesome!” Styles tried a Styles Clash, but Rollins reversed into a Sunset Flip to score the three count.

WINNER: Seth Rollins in 15:00 to qualify for the Money In The Bank ladder match.

(Doucette’s Analysis: Heck of a match! I really enjoyed this one. I have heard rumblings that Styles may have lost a step in the ring, but with Rollins, there is no question that this match would deliver. I wouldn’t rule out Rollins as the favorite to win the Money In The Bank. Of course, it remains to be seen who else will be in the match. However, with Cody most likely being in the title picture, it will be an intriguing storyline for Rollins to be looming with the briefcase to potentially ruin his championship aspirations.)

-Rollins taunted a young fan at ringside on his way backstage.

-Riddle made his entrance to the ring. [c]

– A graphic aired for the Roman Reigns/Riddle title match Friday on Smackdown.

(6) RIDDLE vs. CIAMPA

The Miz was on commentary. Ciampa charged right away, but Riddle caught him with two back suplexes and an armbar. Ciampa broke out by ramming him into the bottom turnbuckle. Ciampa stomped Riddle and then the two traded punches. Ciampa stomped on Riddle’s bare foot and executed a DDT for two. Ciampa got Riddle in a chinlock, while the Miz and Graves talked about his balls again. Ciampa hit a reverse DDT for two. Ciampa stomped on Riddle’s face and fingers. Riddle made a comeback with punches, chops, a kick, and a few flying elbows in the corner. Riddle landed the Randy Orton powerslam and draping DDT. Riddle signaled for the RKO, but Ciampa caught him in an anklelock. Ciampa bent the toes of Riddle and hit a running knee for a two count. The crowd chanted for Riddle. Riddle came back with a ripcord knee and a Floating Bro from the top rope. Riddle then finished off Ciampa with the RKO for a three count.

WINNER: Riddle in 5:00.

(Doucette’s Analysis: A short, but hard hitting match. Ciampa is much better than a jobber to the stars role, so hopefully he can climb up the ranks.)

-Recap of Rhea Ripley winning last week’s Fatal Four-Way match to earn a title shot against Bianca Belair.

-Kevin Patrick introduced Bianca Belair. [c]

-Patrick asked Bianca Belair if she is ready to defend the Raw Title against Rhea Ripley. Bianca says she stays ready so she won’t have to get ready. Bianca classifies her and Rhea as the leaders of the new generation. Bianca called Rhea soulless since joining The Judgment Day, but is not scared of her. Bianca said she is the EST and will retain her title. Rhea and The Judgment Day interrupt from the video screen.

-The Judgment Day were all in suits and justified kicking Edge out of the group as his own teachings. Rhea ran down the fans and said she will lose because she caters to the fans. Rhea said she had her teeth knocked out in the match last week and loved it. Rhea said she will become the two-time Raw Women’s Champion.

(Doucette’s Analysis: Decent promo by Bianca, but The Judgment Day promo was not good. It is no different than every other “dark & brooding” character WWE has tried over the last decade. It’s not going to be the next Undertaker, Kane, or even The Brood. Just let them be a regular heel stable.)

– Sarah Scrhiber interviewed Theory who was using a resistance band backstage. Theory said he will beat Lashley in the posedown. Theory said he is the best investment Vince McMahon has ever made. Theory says his career celebration in 20 years will make John Cena’s celebration look like nothing.

(Doucette’s Analysis: Planting the seeds for the rumored Cena-Theory program I see.)

-Chad Gable, accompanied by Otis, made his may to the ring.[c]

(7) CHAD GABLE (w/Otis) vs. MUSTAFA ALI

Some chain wrestling to start as Gable got a headlock on Ali. Ali got a hurricanrana and two armdrags. Ali told Gable to “shoosh.” Gable countered an Ali charge by throwing him head first into the second turnbuckle. Gable chopped Ali down twice and hit a double axehandle. Gable Tiger Suplexed Ali for two. Ali hit a few clotheslines and a tornado DDT on Gable. Ali went to the top rope, but Otis slid into the ring to pull Gable away from the ropes. Gable used the distraction to land a rolling German Suplex for the three count.

WINNER: Chad Gable in 3:30.

-Recap from last week’s Raw of Veer Mahan attacking Dominik Mysterio before being saved by Rey Mysterio. Rey & Dominik then made their entrance. [c]

(8) REY MYSTERIO (w/Dominik Mysterio) vs. VEER MAHAN

Veer and Rey locked up and Veer slammed him down face first. Rey landed some kicks to Veer’s legs, but Veer shoulderblocked him down. Veer splashed Rey in the turnbuckle and threw him to the floor under the bottom rope. Veer threw Rey into the turnbuckles. Veer missed another splash in the corner. Rey got a headscissors, but Veer regained momentum. Veer missed a charge in the corner and ran into the ringpost and fell to the outside. Veer punched Dominik while outside the ring. Back inside, Veer executed a backbreaker on Rey and locked in the Camel Clutch for the submission.

WINNER: Veer Mahan in 4:00.

– Recap graphics for Roman Reigns vs. Riddle on Smackdown, Becky Lynch vs. Asuka in a Money In The Bank qualifier, and the return of Elias on Raw next week.

-Theory made his entrance to the ring for the posedown equipped with his United States championship belt, cellphone, and headset microphone.

-Adam Pearce welcomed everyone to the “First-Annual ‘Theory Invitational Posedown’” and introduced Bobby Lashley. Lashley got a spectacular entrance standing on a platform complete with pyro. Pearce said the WWE Universe will decide the winner of the posedown. Theory interrupted saying that this was his show and that Pearce was getting it wrong. Pearce threatened to disqualify Theory. Theory performed some poses as Lashley grinned and sarcastically clapped. Lashely grabbed the microphone and declared he would embarrass him in the posedown, in the ring, and then take his United States title. Lashely performed the poses and got cheers from the crowd.

-Pearce asked the fans who the winner was, but Theory cut him off and asked the fans himself. The fans booed Theory and cheered Lashley. Lashley was declared the winner. Theory said there needed to be one more pose, but instead squirter baby oil in Lashley’s eyes and dropkicked him. Lashley was helped by officials backstage, rubbing his eyes in pain. Theory got on the platform in the ring and posed with the title and took selfies as the show came to a close.

(Doucette’s Analysis: That was an odd choice for the main event. I am fine with posedowns as a throwback type of segment. This particularly was okay since Lashley is over as a babyface and Theory got heat by being a jerk. Theory is great as an obnoxious heel and clearly has a bright future. Lashley is awesome of course, but the baby oil to the eyes is kind of lame. Especially because he had to run off instead of putting up a fight.)

FINAL THOUGHTS: I give this show a slight thumbs up. Nothing mind-blowing, but I was entertained and impressed that WWE seems to be trying to present better storytelling. The three hours went by quick, which is something I wouldn’t have thought of a few years ago. I am interested to see how the Money In The Bank lineup pans out in the coming weeks and where they go with John Cena’s return.