AEW has reportedly asked WarnerMedia to remove Jeff Hardy from all promotional pieces on the network after the star was arrested for DUI on Monday.

The Wrestling Observer is reporting that the request was made even though the company has not publicly addressed the Hardy situation.

Hardy was arrested in Florida and reportedly had alcohol levels that were nearly four times the legal limit. On Monday, AEW pulled Hardy from their own promotion, even removing the tag team ladder match between Jurassic Express, The Young Bucks, and the Hardys for the AEW World Tag Team Championship. The match was made official last week on AEW Dynamite.

Other matches on this week’s show include a hair vs. hair match between Chris Jericho and Ortiz, Wardlow against 20 security cards at one time, and Miro vs. Ethan Page in the All-Atlantic Championship tournament.

Hardy has yet to comment on this arrest.

