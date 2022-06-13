Matt Cardona talks Vince McMahon, potential return to WWE

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Matt Cardona isn’t in the WWE at this time, but says he’s always had a good relationship with Vince McMahon. In an interview with Bleacher Report, Cardona talked about Vince McMahon and how he changed his strategy when wanting to pitch different ideas.

“I always had a good relationship with Vince, especially the last couple of years,” Cardona said. “I’d go into his office, not necessarily to get things done, but I was sick of pitching ideas to the writers and all that B.S. If it’s going to happen, it’s going to happen because Vince wants it to happen. Listen, not everything I pitched happened. A majority didn’t, but at least I found out from Vince and not some writer.

“I never had Vince’s number and I never texted with him, but then last year, I got a happy birthday text,” he confirmed. “I wondered who the 203 number was and someone said it was Vince McMahon. I was like, ‘Oh, sh*t.’ So, I text him every once in a while for the hell of it.”

Cardona also revealed what a potential return to WWE would look like for him.

“I’d be lying if I said I never wanted to wrestle in Madison Square Garden again or never wanted to wrestle in a big stadium for a WrestleMania,” Cardona said. “Of course I would. I’m not saying that. But I’m also not saying that I’m doing everything I’m doing now thinking, ‘What can I do to get back to WWE?’ or ‘What can I do to go to AEW?’ I don’t give a sh*t. Sorry, I don’t. If Tony Khan or Vince McMahon or Johnny Ace or Bruce Prichard called me, of course, I’d pick up the phone and have a conversation, but that’s not my goal right now.”

Matt Cardona was released from WWE in 202o after the start of the pandemic. Since then, he’s been GCW World Champion and the NWA World Heavyweight Champion.

