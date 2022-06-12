FREE PODCAST 6/12 – PWTorch DailyCast – Wrestling Night in America (AD-FREE): Marcus Arias joins Greg to talk NWA Alwayz Ready, NJPW Dominion, Impact Slammiversary, and more (155 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of Wrestling Night in America, PWTorch columnist Greg Parks is joined by PWTorch.com contributor Marcus Arias to discuss the big shows in pro wrestling. Included in the discussion: The recently completed NWA Alwayz Ready and NJPW Dominion shows, as well as the upcoming Impact Slammiversary and Forbidden Door PPVs. They take calls and e-mails on a variety of other topics as well.

