MLW RISE OF THE RENEGADES REPORT

JUNE 9, 2022 (RECORDED)

TAPED IN DALLAS, TEXAS

AIRED ON YOUTUBE

REPORT BY MARCUS ARIAS, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

MLW Fusion Commentators: Rich Bocchini and Joe Dombrowski

Joe and Rich went over the show’s card and highlighted moments from last week’s show.

(1) GINO MEDINA vs. ARAMIS

Medina made his entrance first and was quickly followed by Aramis, who went straight for Gino with a diving arm drag into the ring. Aramis followed up with a head-scissors takeover. Medina rolled onto the ring apron and tried to avoid the lucha-lumberjacks. Aramis hit Gino with a running dropkick that sent Medina to the floor and into the path of the technicos and their straps. Gino got back into the ring but Aramis sent him right back out again. The rudos side came to break things up. Aramis hit Medina with a suicide dive, giving both sides a chance to get some shots in.

Gino and Aramis returned to the ring. As Aramis tried for a move from the top turnbuckle, Gino shoved Aramis to the outside, causing Aramis to land on the rudos. The heels gave chase but Aramis outran them and tried to get back to the ring before he was off by Medina. Gino brought Aramis in the ring with a vertical suplex, getting a two count in the process. Gino dumped Aramis to the floor, leaving Aramis to get blasted by the awaiting rudos. Aramis was out there for quite some time before escaping back into the ring.

Gino tried for a submission attempt, tearing at Aramis’ mask. Aramis fought through but Medina used his size advantage to stop Aramis in his tracks. After a moment, Aramis was swarmed by the rudos. Aramis escaped but ran right into a spinning-sidewalk slam from Gino. Medina got Aramis up in a fireman’s-carry and tried to drive Aramis into the top turnbuckle. Aramis jumped to the turnbuckle and caught Gino with a flying arm drag. Aramis got a near fall after a standing Spanish fly. The masked man tried to follow up with a top rope maneuver but Arez hopped to the ring apron and shoved Aramis off, allowing Medina to catch Aramis with a modified reverse slam, getting another two count. El Dragon came to the ring apron and distracted the referee long enough for Aramis to grab one of the straps. Aramis whipped the heck out of Gino until the ref saw what was happening. Gino tried for a roll-up but Aramis clung to the rope. Medina muscled Aramis into a torture rack position but Aramis rolled through. Medina rolled back and grabbed Aramis’ tights, getting the win.

WINNER: Gino Medina in 6:00

After the match, Rich Bocchini tried to interview Gino. Medina chastised Rich and was hit from behind by Aramis. Aramis rolled Medina back into the ring and continued the beatdown until Gino hit Aramis with a low blow. Gino stole Aramis’ mask and celebrated until Matt Cross came down to help Aramis.

(Analysis: What started off to be a seemingly thrown-together program in MLW is becoming one of the most personal rivalries MLW has had in some time. The strap stipulation was well done. Not only did it feel necessary, but the lumberjacks were also actually used. A lot of times, the lumberjacks are there more for the visuals and don’t seem to get involved in the match. It was nice to see both sides get their shots in. With Gino getting the win through nefarious means, I expect this feud to continue. You have to wonder what stipulation they’ll try next time. I’m expecting a Hair vs. Mask match at some point on MLW Fusion. )

-Alexander Hammerstone and the Von Erichs were backstage, planning for their trios match later tonight. Marshall Von Erich dubbed the group the “Von Hammers”

-Richard Holliday and Alicia Atout were in their dressing room. Holliday insulted Hammerstone and reiterated that the Dynasty succeeded because Richard allowed it.

-It was announced that Cesar Duran awarded Gino Medina another bonus after his attack on Aramis.

-Next week, Taya Valkyrie will take on Holidead for the World Featherweight Championship!

(2) MATT CROSS vs. OCTAGON JR.

Matt Cross gained an advantage for a moment after he and Octagon exchanged hammerlocks. Both men kicked out of a series of pinning attempts as the crowd cheered on. Octagon sent Matt to the floor with a springboard arm drag. This was followed up with a moonsault to the outside from Octagon

After a quick break, Octagon rolled Cross into the ring, getting a two-count. Octagon got Cross into the corner and unloaded with a flurry of strikes. After a snap mare takeover, Octagon drove his knee into Matt’s back and locked in a surfboard. Cross broke the hold and brought Octagon to the mat with a wheelbarrow slam. Cross followed up with an elbow drop, getting a two count. Cross walked Octagon around the ring, hitting Jr.’s head on each turnbuckle in the process. Octagon caught Matt with an enzuigiri after Cross missed a splash in the corner. Octagon followed up with a springboard tope con hilo, getting a near fall. Octagon set Cross on the top turnbuckle. Cross fought off Octagon and sent him to the mat, hitting a top rope double stomp and a pump kick, getting a near fall of his own. Matt signaled for the shooting star press but Octagon interrupted and hit a top rope hurricanrana, getting a one count. Matt hit the Cross Cutter for a very close near fall. Matt missed with a shooting star and Octagon caught him with the spinning package piledriver.

WINNER: Octagon Jr. in 9:00

(Analysis: I liked this one a lot. Face/face matches can be tricky but this was well done. Matt Cross played off of his lucha libre background nicely. This led to some creative sequences between both men. They seem to be setting up Octagon Jr. for quite an MLW push.)

– Backstage, Microman was confronted by Holidead and the rest of Strange Sangre. Taya Valkyrie and Lince Dorado made the save.

– KC Navarro entered Myron Reed’s dressing room and began talking about his recent accomplishments and suggested that he should get a shot at the middleweight title. Reed accepted the challenge.

-A Contra vignette aired for Mads Krugger. Krugger said that he was willing to work for Duran for now because it lets him continue to bring destruction to MLW.

-Another Killer Kross vignette aired.

– nZo, Davey Richards, Little Guido, Ace Romero, Savio Vega, and Los Maximos were announced for Battle Riot.

-Jacob Fatu and Juicy Finau cut a promo in a nearby parking lot, saying that they are ready to start running things and that a new generation is starting soon.

-Alex Kane and Mr. Thomas arrived at the venue. Kane said that the identity of the person bankrolling Bomaye Fight Club will be revealed at some point but for now, we should be focused on who will be the next to join.

(3) THE VON ERICHS & ALEXANDER HAMMERSTONE vs. KING MUERTES, MADS KRUGGER, & RICHARD HOLLIDAY

The Von Hammers rushed the ring and all six men started to brawl, eventually sending the heel team to the outside. Once they regrouped, Richard Holliday and Marshall Von Erich officially began the match. Richard began to grind Marshall down with a side headlock. Marshall shot Holliday into the ropes, breaking the hold but allowed Holliday to answer back with a shoulder block. Marshall used his agility to avoid Holliday, eventually catching Richard with a big dropkick.

Ross Von Erich and Mads Krugger tagged in. Mads grabbed Ross by the throat and tossed him into the turnbuckle. Ross managed to avoid a corner splash from Krugger. Marshall hopped the ropes and helped his brother double-team Krugger, yanking Mads down from the second turnbuckle. Ross got a one count from Krugger after a PK kick/standing moonsault combo. The Von Erichs tried for more tandem offense but Krugger took them both out with a double clothesline. Mads sent Ross into the corner and tagged in King Muertes. Muertes stomped away at Ross. Muertes charged into Ross but Ross got the foot up, stunning King Muertes. This didn’t last long though as Muertes immediately caught Ross with an ura nage, getting a two count. Ross tried to tag in his partners but Muertes cut off the ring and tagged in Holliday. Holliday distracted the ref long enough for his partners to take Ross to the outside and double-team him.

Muertes rolled Ross into the ring where Richard was waiting with a neck breaker. Commentary received a newsflash, saying that Cesar Duran’s office had been broken into at some point in the day. Back to the match, Ross connected with a single-leg dropkick on Holliday. Richard made the tag to Muertes and Ross tagged in Hammerstone. Hammerstone came in with the hot tag, taking out Muertes and Krugger. Alexander brought Holliday in the ring and finally had a chance to dish out some revenge. Hammerstone tried for the Nightmare Pendulum but King Muertes made the save. Hammerstone brawled with the King of Death until Muertes caught Hammerstone with a powerslam, getting a near fall. Hammerstone managed to hit Muertes with the Nightmare Pendulum and made a cover. Alicia Atout distracted the ref, preventing him from making a count. In the confusion, Atout took off her shoe and slid it to Holliday. Muertes tagged in Richard, who then nailed Hammerstone with the shoe. Holliday hit Hammerstone with 2008 and got the win.

WINNER: King Muertes, Mads Krugger, & Richard Holliday in 9:00

(Analysis: This was another chaotic multi-man match. This was entertaining but it did feature two qualms I’ve had with MLW as of late. First, there was a lack of explanation of the rules. At times, there were traditional tags. There was also the use of lucha rules. I have no issue with either, I just want to know what is and what isn’t acceptable. Second, I am still waiting to see what the Von Erichs can do in a traditional setting. I will say that it was great to see Hammerstone and Holliday finally mix it up a bit. When they eventually have their match, I expect good things.)

