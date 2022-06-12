New Japan Pro Wrestling announces G1 competitors

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

New Japan Pro Wrestling has released the names of this year’s G1 Climax participants. The company made the announcement during the Dominion show.

This year’s G1 format will be different than years past. Instead of two blocks, the tournament will feature four blocks of seven competitors. The winners of each block will square off in a semifinal with a shot in the finals on the line. The winner of the G1 will still win a shot at the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleKingdom in January.

The list of participants is as follows:

Kazuchika Okada

Tama Tonga

Hiroshi Tanahashi

Tom Lawlor

Jonah

Yoshi-Hashi

Hirooki Goto

Toru Yano

Tomohiro Ishii

Jeff Cobb

Bad Luck Fale

Chase Owens

Juice Robinson

Taichi

Zack Sabre Jr

Lance Archer

David Finlay

El Phantasmo

Great O-Khan

Will Ospreay

Aaron Henare

Shingo Takagi

SANADA

Tetsuya Naito

Jay White

EVIL

KENTA

Yujiro Takahashi

The G1 Climax 32 round robin tournament begins on July 16 and wraps up on August 18.

