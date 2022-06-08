Former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion appears on Dynamite

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion, Will Ospreay, walked through the forbidden door and into AEW on this week’s episode of Dynamite.

Ospreay interrupted FTR and Trent Beretta in the ring and members of his United Empire faction attacked. After the attack, Ospreay and United Empire posed in the ring.

Will Ospreay presumably will be involved in the Forbidden Door event with AEW and New Japan Pro Wrestling on June 26. Matches for the show have not been made official at this time, but Adam Page made a challenge to Kazuchika Okada for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship at the event on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

Ospreay is a former IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion and IWGP World Heavyweight Champion. Ospreay defeated Kota Ibushi to win the title last year, but vacated it due to injury.

