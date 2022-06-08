AEW announces tournament to crown new All-Atlantic Champion

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW introduced a new championship on this week’s episode of Dynamite.

The new title is called the All-Atlantic Championship and the first champion will be crowned with a tournament that concludes at Forbidden Door. The tournament began with a match between Buddy Matthews and Pac on this week’s show. Pac defeated Matthews to advance in the tournament and will face the winner of Miro vs. Ethan Page.

Here is a better look at the brand new #AEW All-Atlantic Championship crafted by #RedLeatherBelts that was shown for the first time on TONIGHT's LIVE #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/CbxuzufXld — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 9, 2022

Other competitors in the tournament include Miro, Ethan Page, Penta, Malaki Black, and two New Japan Pro Wrestling wrestlers.

The company did not announce when the next tournament match would take place or when the New Japan match would happen.

The Forbidden Door supershow PPV event with AEW and New Japan Pro Wrestling takes place on June 26. No official matches have been announced for the event, but AEW will crown an Interim World Champion.

