Jurassic Express, The Young Bucks, and The Hardys will collide for the AEW World Tag Team Championship in a Ladder Match on next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

All three team confronted each other backstage during this week’s show. They talked trash until Christian proposed the match to The Bucks and The Hardys. They accepted as Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus looked on, surprised by Christian’s antics.

At Double or Nothing, The Hardys defeated The Young Bucks. Last week on Dynamite, Matt Jackson pinned Jungle Boy in a ten-man tag team match. Because of those wins, both teams have claims to challenge for the titles.

Next week’s episode Road Rager episode of AEW Dynamite will also feature a Battle Royal in which Wardlow will face 20 security guards thanks to Mark Sterling and his lawsuit against him. The show will also feature Chris Jericho vs. Ortiz in a hair vs. hair match.

