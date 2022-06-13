SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Troy “Two Dimes” Donovan has been released from WWE.

Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer is reporting that WWE released Donovan for a policy issues, but let him know he could be brought back to the company in a year. Donovan has been a part of Tony D’Angelo’s family on television and recently has been a figure within their feud with Legado Del Fantasma.

Donovan responded to his release with a Twitter. “Thank you to everyone who’s reached out,” Donovan wrote. “Mistakes happen and lessons are learned. A bump in the road doesn’t define me though. I’ll be back.”

Troy Donovan signed with WWE in March of this year. He previously worked on the independent circuit as Cole Karter.

