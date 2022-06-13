WWE announces new class of NIL recruits

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE announced it’s second class of NIL recruits on Monday morning. The company revealed the news on their website and with a press release. This batch of recruits span 14 different universities and seven different sports. The full class is listed below.

Ali Mattox of Ole Miss, a 5-foot-7 cheer & dance athlete from Little Rock, Ark.

Case Hatch os Arizona State, a 6-foot-1, 230-pound football player from Gilbert, Ariz.

Chandler Hayden of Tennessee, a 5-foot-11 track & field athlete from Pittsfield, Ill.

Cohlton Schultz of Arizona State, a 6-foot-2, 285-pound wrestler from Parker, Colo.

Derrian Gobourne of Auburn, a 5-foot-4 gymnast from Sarasota, Fla.

Ericka Link of Elon, a 5-foot-6 volleyball player from Hedgesville, W.Va.

Keshaun Moore of Hampton, a 6-foot-3, 270-pound football player from Suffolk, Va.

Luke Ford of Illinois, a 6-foot-6, 260-pound football player from Carterville, Ill.

Maliq Carr of Michigan State, a 6-foot-5, 245-pound football and basketball player from Inkster, Mich.

Mikala Hall of Central Michigan, a 5-foot-5 basketball player from Danville, Ill.

Rachel Glenn of South Carolina, a 6-foot track & field athlete from Long Beach, Calif.

Ruben Banks of Arkansas, a 6-foot-4, 270-pound track & field athlete from Binfield, England

Thunder Keck of Stanford, a 6-foot-3, 245-pound football player from Northfield, N.H.

Tyanna Omazic of Miami, a 6-foot-2 volleyball player from Kansas City, Mo.

Zachary Knighton-Ward of Hofstra, a 6-foot-2, 285-pound wrestler from Rosedale, N.Y.

WWE developed their NIL program last December. The group has access to the WWE Performance Center and other various coaching. At the end, a contract with the WWE is potentially on the table for graduates.

CATCH-UP: WWE releases NXT 2.0 star