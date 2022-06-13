Extreme Rules scheduled for October in Philadelphia, Heyman comments

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE has announced that the Extreme Rules PLE will take place on October 8 in Philadelphia. The company announced the news on Monday morning via The Philadelphia Inquirer.

The event will be held at the Wells Fargo Arena. Tickets go-on sale July 15. Matches for the event have not been announced at this time. Like all other WWE PLE shows, Extreme Rules will stream live on Peacock.

Given ECW’s connection to the Philadelphia market, Paul Heyman commented on the announcement to the Philadelphia Inquirer.

“And it’s not about any particular arena,” Heyman told The Philadelphia Inquirer. “I’m equally at home in the Wells Fargo Center as I would have been at The Spectrum as I was at WCW in the Civic Center and at ECW at a dilapidated bingo hall on the wrong side of the train tracks at Swanson and Ritner. It’s not about the four walls that host you, it’s about the audience that’s in there.

“It’s a litmus test. There’s an honesty from the Philadelphia sports fan that comes through, that permeates through the television set when you watch these events on television. There’s no BS from a Philadelphia crowd. If they like you, they will reward you and bestow on you an affirmation that is quite — no pun intended — extreme and if they don’t like you and don’t like what you’re presenting, their negative reaction is quite — no pun intended — extreme. You’re going to know where you stand when you perform in Philly.”

The next WWE PLE is Money in the Bank. Matches announced for that event include both the men’s and women’s Money in the Banks ladder matches. Money in the Bank streams live on Peacock on July 2.

