Jeff Hardy arrested for DUI in Florida

Jeff Hardy was arrested for DUI in Florida on Monday afternoon, his third in 10 years.

Forbes is reporting that Hardy was booked at 12;45pm in Volusia County for violating restrictions placed on driver’s license, driving while license cancelled/suspended/revoked, and DUI alcohol/drugs – third offense in 10 years.

Hardy is scheduled to compete on Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite. He and Matt Hardy are wrestling The Young Bucks and Jurassic Express in a tag team ladder match for the AEW World Tag Team Championship.

Jeff Hardy and AEW did not comment on the arrest at this time.

