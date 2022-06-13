6/13 WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW RESULTS: Keller’s report on Seth vs. Styles, The Judgment Day’s new direction, Seth addresses attack on Cody, MITB hype, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

KELLER’S WWE RAW REPORT

JUNE 13. 2022

WICHITA, KS.

AIRED LIVE ON USA NETWORK

Commentators: Jimmy Smith, Byron Saxton, Corey Graves

Ring Announcer: Mike Rome

Tonight after WWE Raw, join Wade Keller live with guest co-host Rich Fann to break down the show with live callers and emails.

•STREAM LIVE HERE ABOUT 5 MINUTES AFTER THE SHOW CONCLUDES

•CALL: (347) 215-8558

•EMAIL COMMENTS/QUESTIONS: wadekellerpodcast@pwtorch.com

•IF YOU DON’T LISTEN LIVE, SEARCH “WADE KELLER” ON YOUR PODCAST APP TO SUBSCRIBE AND THEN DOWNLOAD OR STREAM THE FULL SHOW TWO HOURS OR SO AFTER THE TV SHOW ENDS.

[HOUR ONE]

-They opened with a view of the Money in the Bank briefcases hanging above the ring as Jimmy Smith introduced the show. He noted they were in Wichita, Ks. as did a graphic on the screen.

-Miz TV: Miz stood mid-ring as fans booed him and his music faded. He promptly began to introduce his guest. Paul Heyman then interrupted and said, “I’ve got this.” He was sitting on a stool in the ring and he introduced himself. Miz thanked him for joining him “in this wasteland of Kansas.” Fans chanted, “You suck!” Miz said, “I couldn’t possibly suck. I’m not from Kansas.” Heyman said MITB is a high-risk, career-altering match, but winning it guarantees you a match anytime, anywhere. Miz said historically the winner cashes in successfully 85 percent of the time. Miz said he has a 100 percent cash-in record. He said he has become champion twice that way. He said the strategy is to wait until the champion is in a grueling match and then can barely stand. That’s when his music hits. He said the champion has a look of dread on his face. He said if the MITB contract winning plays his cards right, he will be able to catapult their career into mega-super-stardom like he has. He said he is the star of the highest rated original show on USA Network in the last year. He plugged his episode following Raw.

He then said the winner of MITB will “more than likely” cash in on Roman Reigns. He looked at Heyman as he said it. Heyman said, “And they shall fail in their attempt against Roman Reigns.” He said no matter what the percentage rate has been in the past, when Reigns has been the champion, the percentage rate goes down to zero.

Heyman said there are other pressing items to bring up tonight on Miz TV. He plugged Reigns defending against, “of all people, Riddle” this Friday on Smackdown. He said he went to WWE management and counseled them on how to make the stakes even bigger. He was interrupted by Riddle’s music. Riddle said he might be hearing voices, but he could have sworn he heard his name mentioned. He said he figured he’d come out to hear this news first hand “straight from the horse’s ass.”

Miz said they demand reverence and respect. Heyman told Riddle interrupting him and Miz TV indicates he has “some set of balls on you.” Riddle asked Miz how his balls are doing. He said for someone who talks as much as Heyman, he doesn’t say a lot. He said neither Heyman nor Roman knows what he is capable of. He said the Bloodline tried to end his career and might have ended Randy’s career, so Reigns will have to kill him to stop him from taking his title on Friday. He got red faced and intense. Fans cheered.

Heyman told Riddle he has a lot of momentum going his way, but it will be stopped dead in its tracks on Friday by Reigns, “your Tribal Chief.” He said he respects Riddle, but he can’t beat Reigns. He said he doesn’t think he can beat his opponent tonight. He said on behalf of Reigns, he arranged for a stipulation. He said if he beats Reigns on Friday, he will be the new Undisputed Universal WWE Champion. He said when he loses to Reigns, though, he won’t get another title shot at Reigns as long as he is champion. Heyman then pointed to the stage and out came the Usos. Heyman said, “It’s do or die.”

As the Usos walked out, Grave said, “It’s quite literally do or die.” (Actually, it’s quite figuratively do or die.) The Street Profits came out. The Usos left the ring. Smith said Jimmy Uso takes on Montez Ford next.

(Keller’s Analysis: Very good segment. Miz, Heyman, and Riddle all performed well hyping the Smackdown match. The stakes are now higher, but I’m not sure what the logic is regarding why WWE officials made it Riddle’s only chance to beat Reigns considering the title match had already been announced. Why did they do what Heyman wanted?) [c]

(1) JIMMY USO (w/Jey Uso) vs. MONTEZ FORD (w/Angelo Dawkins)

Fans chanted “We want the smoke!” as Jimmy regrouped at ringside a minute in. Graves said he doesn’t see anyone taking out any member of the Bloodline. Graves said the Usos going back and forth from Raw to Smackdown can do one of two things – some are worn down and others are sharper because they’re competing so often. Jimmy suplexed Ford on the ring apron and fell to the ground. They cut to a break at 4:00. [c]

Ford made a comeback with kicks including an enzuigiri to take Jimmy down. He draped his over him and scored a near fall. Jimmy lifted his knees on a Ford frog splash and then scored the win.

WINNER: Jimmy in 13:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: Good match. With the middle cut out, it didn’t have a ton of flow to it, but a solid TV match.)

-They showed Seth Rollins getting wired up backstage to address what he did to Cody.

-A video package aired on Cody-Seth.

(Keller’s Analysis: For someone who is not going to be available to wrestle for many months, they are not pushing him aside; they are giving Cody a lot of attention.) [c]

-A commercial aired hyping Apollo Crews appearing on NXT.

(Keller’s Analysis: No offense, but that’s not likely to be a needle-mover for NXT.)

-Kevin Patrick interviewed Seth about what he said and did to Cody last week. Seth said Patrick might not understand, but try to follow along. He said what he said to Cody last week was genuine and from the heart, but Cody is a virus. “Sometimes in life, you have to make unpopular decisions,” Seth said. “When nobody’s on your side, sometimes you have to take matters into your own hands.” Seth said Cody was becoming a danger to WWE and himself. He said he takes pride in what he accomplished last week. Patrick asked what is next. Seth said he might try to top it. Patrick noted that he is scheduled to face A.J. Styles tonight. Seth said he expects a hell of a fight tonight, but he might have to do to him what he did to Cody if he plans to stand in the way of his destiny at MITB. He then began laughing. Styles leaped into the screen and knocked him off his chair. Styles said, “That’s for Cody!” Seth sat up and checked his lips for blood.

-They went to the announcers at ringside, who shifted to commenting on what happened between Becky Lynch and Dana Brooke last week. Saxton called it the biggest win of her career.

-Dana Brooke made her ring entrance for her 24/7 Title defense. They showed Becky glaring at the camera backstage, looking like she was still seething over what happened last week. [c]

-Becky made her way to the ring. Graves said Becky lost only because of Asuka. Becky attacked Brooke before the bell. Saxton said that’s how unraveled Becky is, not even waiting for the match to start. Fans began chanting “Becky! Becky!” (Oops.) She tossed Dana into the ringside barricade. She rammed Brooke’s head into the announce desk next and then demanded a microphone. Becky said she has a lot of anger and rage right now. She told Dana she can keep her “little 24/7 Title.” She said this is about the disrespect she has been shown week after week. She looked up at the MITB briefcases hanging above the ring. She said the last time she was in a MITB ladder match, she was robbed and cheated, but this time will be different. She said this time will be different. She threw the mic down and went after Dana again. Asuka’s music played. Becky met Asuka in the aisle and they brawled. Asuka got the better of Becky with a series off strikes, sending Becky to retreat to ringside. Asuka’s music played. As Becky retreated to the stage, Alexa Bliss’s image appeared on the big screen and her music played. Alexa walked past Becky and waved at her. Becky said, “I hope you win! It’ll be your last!” Graves announced Liv Morgan & Bliss vs. Doudrop & Nikki, winners qualifying for the MITB match. [c]

-A clip aired of MITB 2018 where Bliss knocked Becky down and won the MITB briefcase.

-Liv made her ring entrance. Doudrop and Nikki did. Then a clip aired of Nikki winning MITB last year. Saxton said she was a sleeper pick last year, but was in the right place at the right time.

(2) LIV MORGAN & ALEXA BLISS vs. DOUDROP & NIKKI A.S.H. – Money in the Bank Qualifier

Graves said he’s intrigued what kind of an X-factor Doudrop would be in a MITB match. Bliss hot-tagged in Liv a couple minutes in and she went after Doudrop aggressively. Liv tagged Bliss back in and she went for a cover on Doudrop. Nikki broke up the cover. Nikki and Doudrop double-slammed Bliss, but Morgan broke up the cover. Doudrop yanked Morgan to the floor and slammed her. Morgan avoided a Doudrop running senton on the floor. Nikki kicked Morgan before she could get back onto the ring apron, then posed. Bliss then caught Nikki with a DDT for the win.

WINNERS: Bliss and Morgan in 4:00 to qualify for the Money in the Bank match.

-They showed a graphic with Lacey Evans, Liv, and Alexa having qualified so far.

-They went to the announcers at ringside who threw to a video package on what happened with The Judgment Day last week.

-Kevin Owens made his ring entrance. [c]

-A clip aired of what happened last week with Owens and Ezekiel.

(3) EZEKIEL vs. KEVIN OWENS

KO landed an early superkick before the opening bell stopped ringing. He landed a cannonball and then a top rope flip senton for a two count. Ezekiel came back and scored a two count after a spinebuster. Ezekiel dropped Owens onto the ringside steps as they cut to a break. [c]

Back from the break, Ezekiel eventually landed a high knee to KO’s neck, sending him to the floor. Ezekiel charged at ringside, but Owens moved, so Ezekiel hit the ringpost. KO yelled at the announcers that Ezekiel is Elias. He stood on the table and yelled. He got counted out.

WINNER: Ezekiel in 3:00.

-Ezekiel said he has to speak to all the Zeke Freaks. He said he’s not done with Owens, but he wants to talk about MITB. He said he’s so “zeeked up about it.” He said he talked to his older brother Elias. He said he is so excited about MITB that he is coming to Raw next week. He said Elias is looking good and he can promise everyone that he cannot wait to remind the entire world that WWE stands for “Walk With Elias.” Owens yelled from the entrance stage that Elias is already there because Ezekiel is Elias.

-Smith hyped Theory challenged Bobby Lashley to a posedown tonight. Graves said Theory has been using IcoPro.

-A clip aired of what happened lately with MVP, Omos, and Cedric Alexander.

-They aired John Cena greeting a fan with Down’s Syndrome who fled Ukraine because of Russia’s unprovoked attack on their home country. [c]

-Omos and MVP were standing mid-ring after the break. MVP said Cedric’s desperation is annoying. He imitated him saying “now is my time” and said it never works out like he hopes. He said he belongs down with the bottom-feeders while he and Omos belong up where the MITB briefcases are hanging. Cedric came out to the ring.

(4) MVP (w/Omos) vs. CEDRIC ALEXANDER

Graves said this is MVP’s chance to squash Cedric once and for all. MVP lightly palm-faced Cedric. Cedric punched away at MVP. Cedric took over and yelled at him. Omos distracted him when he set up a move running the ropes. MVP then jumped Cedric and gave him a throat strike and a knee driver for a two count. Smith said Cedric has plent of fight left him in. MVP then hit his finisher and got a three count. So much for “plenty of fight.” MVP tossed Cedric out of the ring.

WINNER: MVP in 3:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: Yikes, that’s not good for Cedric if he’s losing to basically a manager that quickly and decisively.)

-Styles said he wait to face Seth later. He said the MITB contract is the one thing that has eluded him in his career. He said he wants it more than ever just to spite Seth. He said what Seth did to Cody makes him sick. He said Seth won’t question his kill instinct after what he does to him tonight.

-They cut to Seth who said he’d like to dedicate his victory over him and his eventual MITB victory to Cody, “the American Nightmare himself.” He cackled.

-Styles made his ring entrance. [c]

(5) A.J. STYLES vs. SETH ROLLINS – Money in the Bank Qualifier



Styles’s music was still playing after the break. Seth’s full ring entrance then took place. Smith said there is a pep in Seth’s step. Graves said Seth crossed a line last week and should never be forgiven, but Seth continues to wake up and commit to greatness. He said Styles is the same way. Seth took control at ringside a minute in until Styles whipped Seth into the barricade. Graves said this is a fight, not a technical classic. Styles slingshot himself over the top rope onto Seth at ringside with a flying forearm. Back in the ring, Seth begged off, but Styles stayed on offense. Seth took over and knocked Styles off the ring apron into the commentary table. Seth then leaped through the ropes and knocked Styles over the desk. They cut to a break. [c]

Styles face-planted Seth after the break and scored a two count.

[HOUR THREE

They fought back and forth for several minutes with more near falls. Styles went for a Phenomenal Forearm, but Seth ducked. Seth set up a Pedigree, but Styles turned it into a fireman’s carry flip onto his knee. That led to a near fall. A minute later Seth delivered a buckle bomb followed by a top rope frog splash attempt. Styles moved, though. Graves said Seth took too long admiring the briefcase before leaping. Styles set up a Styles Clash, but Seth fought free. Styles went for a sunset flip, but Seth sat down on his shoulders and scored a three count.

WINNER: Rollins in 15:00 to qualify for MITB.

(Keller’s Analysis: Good match. I wouldn’t be surprised to see Styles still make it in a second chance qualifying scenario later.)

-Riddle made his ring entrance. [c]

(6) RIDDLE vs. TOMMASO CIAMPA

Miz joined the announcers at ringside and gloated about the ratings for his show on USA Network. Graves asked how Maryse was. Miz said she loves his gigantic balls. Smith said too much info. Miz said he’s been made fun of all week. Riddle took control early. Ciampa got in some offense. Riddle landed a snap powerslam and a draping DDT. Miz said, “You’d think he’d get his own moves, be an originator and not a carbon copy.” Ciampa countered an RKO into a roll-up for a two count. Ciampa shifted into an anklelock and then rammed his toe into the mat. Miz loved it. Ciampa landedd a running knee to the forehead for a near fall. Riddle came back and landed a ripcord knee and a Floating Bro. He landed on Ciampa’s knee. Then he hit the RKO for the win.

WINNER: Riddle in 4:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: They fit a lot into that four minutes. They gave Ciampa enough to not define him down to just a jobber, but he’s definitely not looking like he’s being positioned for push at any point.)