SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episodes of “Everything with Rich Fann hosted by Wade Keller,” Rich and Wade discuss the Jeff Hardy DUI arrest, NJPW Dominion highlights, G1 field reaction, Cody injury update, Riddle vs. Roman Reigns this Friday, Gunther’s iC Title win, Pat McAfee, Rousey-Natalya, Lacey Evans return to the ring, more.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO