AEW halts promotion of tag team ladder match

AEW has seemingly halted promotion of Wednesday’s ladder match for the Tag Team Championship between The Hardys, The Young Bucks, and Jurassic Express.

Jeff Hardy was arrested Monday afternoon for DUI. Hardy and Tony Khan have not publicly commented on the situation, but a social media post hyping Wednesday’s show left the match out.

The ladder match for the tag team championships has not officially been cancelled by the company at this time.

This is Hardy’s third DUI in the last 10 years. He joined AEW earlier this year and joined up with his brother as a tag team right out of the gate. The Hardy’s defeated The Young Bucks at the Double or Nothing PPV event at the end of May.

