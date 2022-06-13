WWE Smackdown viewership this week drops with key demo rating

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Last week’s episode of WWE Smackdown drew 1.91 million average viewers on Friday night. That is down from 1.94 million the prior week.

The key adult 18-49 demo rating also dropped compared to prior week moving from a 0.47 to a 0.44. With males 18-34 the ratings stayed flat at 0.30 and with males 18-40 it decreased from 0.54 to a 0.53.

Smackdown last week featured Gunther vs. Ricochet for the WWE Intercontinental Championship. Gunther won the match with a powerbomb to secure the championship — his first since joining the WWE main roster. Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus opened the show and ended in a double disqualification.

In the main event of the show, Riddle defeated Sami Zayn with a shot at Roman Reigns and the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship. Riddle won the match and secured the title opportunity. After the match, The Usos attacked, but Riddle fended them off with a kendo stick.

Other matches on the show included Lacey Evans vs. Xia Li, Ronda Rousey vs. Shotzi, and more.

