VIP AUDIO 6/13 – On The Canvas with Zack Heydorn: Five stars – Artistic analysis of Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins at Hell in a Cell (40min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Between booking decisions and billion dollar television deals, the art form that is pro wrestling can get lost in the shuffle. This show finds it and brings it to the forefront for optimal attention. What’s On The Canvas this week? Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins from Hell in a Cell. On the show, Zack Heydorn analyzes Rhodes vs. Rollins 3 inside Hell in a Cell with specific discussion on the selling, match construction, and the art of the finish. In addition, quick breakdowns of Cody and Seth’s future in WWE.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO