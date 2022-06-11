SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Gunther is the new WWE Intercontinental Champion. He defeated Ricochet on this week’s episode of Smackdown to win the title. It’s his first championship win on the main roster.

Gunther is former NXT UK Champion and the holds the record for the longest reign with that belt.

Gunther is undefeated since joining Smackdown two months ago. In the match against Ricochet, he won with a powerbomb at the nine minute mark.

.@Gunther_AUT put on an impressive performance against @KingRicochet en route to becoming the NEW Intercontinental Champion! #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/EstJDwRB8I — WWE (@WWE) June 11, 2022

Ricochet defeated Sami Zayn in march of this year to win the Intercontinental title — his first on the main roster as well.

Both men spent time in NXT on their journey to the main roster. Ricochet is a former North American Champion and while Gunther never won a championship on the brand, he led the Imperium faction.

CATCH-UP: Major championship announced for Smackdown next week