SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Next week on Smackdown will feature the return of WWE Undisputed Universal Champion, Roman Reigns. Reigns will defend that title for the first time against Riddle. The match was made official on this week’s episode of the show.

In the main event, Riddle defeated Sami Zayn to earn at shot at Reigns and the title. The Usos attacked Riddle after the match, but Riddle retaliated and used a kendo stick to get his comeuppance. Riddle connected with a flurry of shots on both Jimmy and Jey before they ran out of the ring. Riddle posed with one finger in the air as the show went off the air.

Riddle has been on a mission to face Reigns since RK-Bro lost the tag team title unification match on Smackdown to The Usos due to Reigns interfering. Riddle and Orton were laid out by Reigns and The Usos after that match and Orton has not been seen in WWE since.

Roman Reigns won the undisputed world championship at WrestleMania. He’s in the middle of a 600 plus day run as Universal Champion and added the WWE Championship when he beat Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38.

Reigns signed a new WWE contract earlier this year that called him to work less dates than usual. He hasn’t been on television since helping The Usos win the unified tag titles over a month ago.

CATCH-UP: Former women’s champion announces upcoming departure from WWE