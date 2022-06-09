SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Roman Reigns reportedly will not be working the Money in the Bank PLE event.

Sports Illustrated is reporting that Reigns was taken off the card once it was moved from Allegiant Stadium to the smaller MGM Grand Garden Arena. Reigns was called out for a match by Riddle on this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw. While that match originally made sense for Money in the Bank, The Wrestling Observer is reporting that the Reigns vs. Riddle bout will now likely take place on television.

On this week’s episode of Raw, Riddle said he would make an appearance on Smackdown to hunt Reigns down. Reports do not indicate whether or not the match is slated to happen on Raw or Smackdown.

Roman Reigns has been absent from WWE television since signing a new contract that limited his working dates in the company. Reigns won the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship at WrestleMania 38, but has yet to defend that title in any way. Reigns, currently on a 600+ day run with the Universal Championship defeated WWE Champion, Brock Lesnar, to secure his title and unify the world championships.

Reigns reportedly is still scheduled for the Summerslam stadium show in Nashville and the Clash at the Castle show in the UK. Drew McIntyre called out Reigns last week on Smackdown and said he would soon be challenging for his crown as well.

