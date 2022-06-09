VIP AUDIO 6/8 – East Coast Cast VIP Aftershow (NSFW): Trav and Rich talk main event from Hell in a Cell and Cody’s injury, “Ms. Marvel,” Trav’s reading challenge numbers, more (145 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Rich and Trav are back at it for VIP talking the main event from Hell in a Cell and Cody Rhodes’ pectoral muscle injury. They talk about the possible thought process on going through with the match. Also, how Cody was able to have one of his best matches of his career with such a serious injury. Did the Cody injury reverberate down the card to affect Edge’s cohorts in Judgement Day to turn on him, and is that why John Cena is all of a sudden slotted for more than just a 20th anniversary appearance? Travis goes absolutely gaga over the debut episode of “Ms. Marvel” on Disney+. Meanwhile, Rich unfairly and callously slanders Carol Danvers. A bit more MCU talk, Trav updates his reading challenge numbers, and the mailbox gets emptied.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO