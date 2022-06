VIP AUDIO 6/8 – WKH – AEW Dynamite review including an Interim Tournament Battle Royal, Moxley vs. O’Reilly, Pac vs. Buddy, Hangman vs. Finlay, Rosa vs. Shafir, yet another new men’s singles title, more (28 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews AEW Dynamite including an Interim Tournament Battle Royal, Jon Moxley vs. Kyle O’Reilly, Pac vs. Buddy Mathews, Hangman Page vs. David Finlay, Thunder Rosa vs. Marinna Shafir, yet another new men’s singles title, Wardlow and Hangman demean the Interim Title, and more.

