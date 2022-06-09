FREE PODCAST 6/8 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – AEW Dynamite w/Keller & Barnett: Moxley vs. Battle Royal winner, yet another title belt, on-site report, live callers, emails (142 min.)

News Ticker

June 9, 2022

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Jake Barnett from ProWrestling.net who talk with callers about the AEW Interim Title battle royal and subsequent Jon Moxley vs. Kyle O’Reilly main event, Wardlow speaks, Hangman Page speaks, an impromptu title defense by Thunder Rosa vs. Marina Shafir, a new AEW title introduced, and more. Lots of consternation of AEW’s booking including too many titles and the way the C.M. Punk news was conveyed. Also, an on-site correspondent and Javier Machado at the end.

