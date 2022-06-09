Athena has high praise for Jade Cargill

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Athena, formerly Ember Moon in WWE, spoke highly of Jade Cargill in a recent interview on the Complex Unsanctioned podcast.

In the interview, Athena called Cargill “fire” and revealed what went into her choice to join AEW.

“Jade Cargill came on my radar with that ‘Storm’ cosplay she did and I was like ‘Oh my God, this girl is fire,” Athens said. “That’s the first moment where I was like, ‘Oh, there’s something here, oh, there’s something special here.’ And I remember then she came out with the “Jade [from] Mortal Kombat” cosplay and I was like, ‘Damn! She got that.’ And it seemed from day one where the company started all the way to now and seeing how much love and passion that goes into every match, that goes into every talent that sets foot and you can see it on their face and it made me long for that again.

“When you look at the AEW PPVs and you’re seeing all of my friends that I used to roll with on the indies and they’re finally getting the platform that they deserve and it’s just like, ‘Man, they look like they’re having so much fun and I gotta be a part of it,’ you know? And it just kept setting in. It’s like the more time that went on there the more I was just looking at AEW, the more I was like longing to be at AEW.”

Athena made her AEW debut at the Double or Nothing PPV event at the end of May.

