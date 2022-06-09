SPOILER: Next NXT Championship challenger revealed

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The next contender for Bron Breakker’s NXT Championship has been revealed.

PWInsider is reporting that Cameron Grimes will challenge Breakker for the championship at the specialty Great American Bash episode of NXT 2.0 on July 5.

At the In Your House PLE over the weekend, Grimes lost his North American Championship to Carmelo Hayes. Grimes won that championship at the Stand and Deliver show over WrestleMania 38 weekend. This will be his first shot at the NXT Championship since joining the brand.

Breakker is in the middle of his second run with the championship. He beat Tommaso Ciampa to win the title for the first time, but then lost it to Dolph Ziggler. Breakker then beat Ziggler for the title on the Raw after WrestleMania 38. Apollo Crews returned to NXT on this week’s episode and confronted Breakker about the title as well.

Matches for the Great American Bash special event have not been officially announced by the company at this time.

